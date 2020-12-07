Giants Defense Praises Their Human Computer

The New York Giants defense is getting quite the reputation these days among its opponents.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s defense is not only high-powered and effective, but it continues to create all kinds of problems for opposing quarterbacks who might have better luck figuring out the code to get into Fort Knox than they will in trying to determine what the Giants are trying to run.

This week, New York victimized Seattle’s Russell Wilson, the quarterback who was supposed to light them up with his unique rainbow style deep ball thrown to the hulking receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Instead of lighting up the Giants, New York flexed its muscle and held Wilson to 27 out of 43 for 263 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, the Seahawks offense responsible for just 10 of the team’s 12 points scored on the day.

The Giants hit Wilson 10 times this week, five of those resulting in sacks. They also messed with Wilson’s receivers, breaking up seven passes, with No. 1 cornerback James Bradberry assigned to mostly keep D.K. Metcalf from replicating his 170-yard receiving performance from the prior week.

When they weren’t harassing Wilson and his receivers, they were clamping down on the running game by stuffing the interior lanes and forcing Seattle to go wide where linebackers were waiting to embrace them.

And whether a play came from guys like defensive end Niko Lalos, who recovered a fumble, or defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who had 2.5 of that 5.0 ack total, including the big sack on a 3rd-and-10 from the Giants 46-yard line with 54 seconds and the Seahawks needing a touchdown, the Giants defense delivered.

A good deal of the credit, of course, goes to the players. But without the schemes, that's like having a Rolls Royce auto body without the engine inside to power it.

“We always joke around about how Pat is like a computer,” said Giants defensive end Leonard Williams.

“He’s just like a genius when it comes to scheming guys and understanding who he has and who he has to go against. He just puts guys in a great position to play their best.”

As a result, the Giants defense has defensive back Logan Ryan, who at last check was leading the Pro Bowl voting at safety. They have James Bradberry, who kept D.K. Metcalf quiet for the most part when assigned to him.

They have Williams, whose 8.5 sacks is a new career-high. And they have linebacker Blake Martinez, who has been battling to stay atop of the league in tackles.

And it’s all thanks to Graham, who, by the way, has had to deal with a revolving door at the second cornerback spot and who is currently without the top four edge rushers he began the season with. His schemes have helped the Giants "Yes" defense--a defensive scheme that is neither a 3-4 or 4-3--thrive and adapt almost seamlessly on a week by week basis.

“I was giving props on the sideline to Pat for how good he’s been doing with the guys that he has,” Williams said.

“I feel like a lot of these young guys have been stepping up big for us.”

“He’s done a hell of a job as the year went on as he started to get to know his guys better, what we’re good at, and putting us in position to make plays.” safety Jabrill Peppers added.

And win games.

