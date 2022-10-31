Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13

The New York Giants had their four-game winning streak end, as they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13 at Lumen Field. The loss dropped the Giants to 6-2 and third place in the NFC East as they enter their bye week.

It was a very poorly played game for New York, as they were undone by a very slow start by the offense and a pair of fumbles by punt returner Richie James, the second of which led to a touchdown that all but put the game out of reach.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of his 31 passes but had only 176 passing yards and was sacked five times. Running back Saquon Barkley scored the Giants’ only touchdown but struggled overall, with only 53 yards on 20 carries in his worst statistical game of the season.

Neither team could muster anything on offense in the first quarter, as the Seahawks and Giants punted on their first three drives. The Giants could have had great field position on their second drive thanks to a 42-yard punt return by James, but an illegal blindside block negated it, and New York promptly went three-and-out.

On Seattle’s last drive of the first quarter, they could finally move the ball, putting together a 15-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. The Seahawks converted a 3rd and 14 early and then a pair of fourth downs in the Giants’ red zone. Resurgent quarterback Geno Smith capped off the drive with a 3-yard strike to receiver DK Metcalf to put Seattle on the board first.

The Giants went three-and-out in their first three drives, the first time they did so since the infamous Geno Smith game in 2017 against the Oakland Raiders. Once they settled down, they were finally able to move the ball near midfield but ultimately were forced to punt yet again.

However, New York was granted a red-zone opportunity almost immediately. On Seattle’s next play, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson forced a fumble from wide receiver Tyler Lockett, which he recovered on the Seattle 2-yard line. Two plays later, Barkley scored a 1-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

But the Giants would make a crucial mistake that gave the momentum right back to the Seahawks when James fumbled the return after New York’s defense forced a punt, and Seattle recovered for an instant red-zone possession. Fortunately, the defense managed to limit the damage, and the Seahawks settled for Jason Myers’s 35-yard field goal to take a 10-7 lead entering halftime.

After putting up only 46 yards of offense in the first half, the Giants’ offense finally got in sync. On the first drive of the second half, New York advanced 79 yards in 14 plays, taking 8:56 off the clock while converting a pair of third downs, including a 3rd-and-12 overcome with an 18-yard pass to Darius Slayton. Although the drive stalled in the Seattle red zone, Graham Gano kicked a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 10.

Seattle responded by moving 42 yards in seven plays, but New York caught a major break when Lockett dropped a sure touchdown pass from Smith. Nonetheless, the Seahawks retook the lead on Myers’s 51-yard field goal.

The Giants then moved 45 yards in 12 plays, converting a pair of third downs to the Seattle 27. Gano then tied the game yet again with a 45-yard field goal.

However, Seattle stormed 75 yards in just five plays, with four of them going for ten or more yards. Lockett redeemed himself with a 33-yard touchdown reception to put the Seahawks back ahead, 20-13.

Both teams were forced to punt on their next drive, but James lost another fumble to Seattle on the punt return. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III then delivered the dagger with a 16-yard touchdown run to put Seattle up by 14.

The Seahawks then forced a turnover on downs, and the game was all but over.

