Giants Fall to the Eagles in Overtime, 23-17

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Eagles spoiled Eli Manning’s return to the starting lineup as tight end Zach Ertz scored the game-winning touchdown reception in overtime to give the Eagles a 23-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

After jumping out to a 17-3 halftime lead, the Giants, who dropped their ninth game in a row to match the franchise’s longest losing streak in its history, were no match for the Eagles after halftime.

The Eagles, meanwhile, who kept hurting themselves in the first half, were finally able to overcome a self-inflicted wound on their third drive of the third quarter. Running back Boston Scott, who had one reception for eight yards in the first half only to finish with 59 yards on ten carries, recorded a 2-yard touchdown run to cut the Giants lead to 17-10 with 1:31 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles up-tempo offense began to click in the fourth quarter thanks to two penalties called against cornerback Sam Beal, both coming on third down. The Eagles then capped that 14-play, 85-yard drive with Wentz connecting with tight end Zack Ertz on a 2-yard touchdown pass for the game-tying score with 1:53 left.

With the Giants unable to do much of anything in the second half, unable to mount a fourth-quarter comeback, the game headed into overtime. The Eagles won the toss and never looked back, as Wentz marched them down the field on an 8-play, 75-yard drive ending in Ertz’s second score of the game.

With the win, the Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak and remain alive in the hunt for the NFC East crown.

Welcome Back, Eli!

It didn’t take Eli Manning, making his 233rd regular-season career start and his first since September 16, a Week 2 loss to the Bills, long to shake off any rust and show that he still has a little something left in is aging right arm. Manning executed a few nice rollouts and was far more decisive with the ball, getting it out of his hands quickly.

By halftime, Manning, whose family was in attendance to watch him play, had completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 179 yards and two touchdowns for a 124.7 rating. But a poor second-half showing dropped his final stats to 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Manning, who absorbed two sacks off the let edge, now holds a regular-season record of 116-117 as a starter.

Giants Take a 17-3 Halftime Lead

The Giants had the lead after 30 minutes of play for the first time this season since Week 4 when against Washington, they took a 17-3 lead in a game the Giants went on to win 24-3.

After a scoreless first quarter, Manning, in his first start since Week 2, found rookie Darius Slayton for a 35-yard touchdown pass, Manning’s 363rd of his career and the first of two touchdowns between the duo.

The Manning-Slayton connection hooked up again with 35 seconds left in the half, this time for 55 yards. Slayton, who recorded 154 yards on five receptions by halftime, managed to slip behind two Eagles defenders for his score.

Even when they weren’t scoring touchdowns, the Manning-Slayton connection was instrumental on a drive ending in a 34-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas. On that drive, Manning found Slayton for 42 yards, against Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby.

The Eagles, who were fighting to stay alive in the NFC East playoff race, couldn’t get much of anything going in the first half, their only scoring drive coming when quarterback Carson Wentz’s two biggest pass splays of the first half, 24 and 30 yards to tight end Zach Ertz, set up them up within striking distance.

However, a holding penalty called against Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks nullified Wentz’s 9-yard touchdown pass to receiver Greg Ward, forcing the Eagles to settle for a 34-yard field goal by kicker Jake Elliott for the Eagles only points of the first half.

Big Night for Darius Slayton

Rookie receiver Darius Slayton finished with 154 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns. He became the first rookie to have multiple games of 100+ receiving yards and 2+ receiving touchdowns in a single season since 2014 when three players—Mike Evans of the Bucs, Allen Hurns of the Jaguars, and Odell Beckham Jr. of the Giants—did it.

Slayton, who recently passed tight end Evan Engram for the team lead in receiving yards, expanded his lead to 659 yards. He also now has 42 receptions, which is second on the team behind Engram. Slayton’s seven receiving touchdowns lead the team.

Other Notables

Rookie safety Julian Love has had a busy three weeks since being promoted to the starting lineup. Love recorded an interception against the Bears, a forced fumble last week against the Packers, and forced a fumble against the Eagles in the first quarter, a ball that Philadelphia recovered.

Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams was called for a roughing the passer penalty against the Eagles in the third quarter. That was the first roughing the passer penalty called against the Giants defense this season.

Fortunately for the Giants, who last year were flagged seven times for roughing the passer, they caught a break when on the ensuing play, the snap sailed over Wentz’s head and went for a loss of 12 yards to set up a 3rd-and-13.

Injury Report

Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) were both declared out of the game. Jeffrey suffered what looked like a non-contact injury in the first corner when lined up in the slot against cornerback Janoris Jenkins. Johnson’s injury came in the second quarter when Dalvin Tomlinson rolled up on his ankle.

What’s Next

The Giants (2-11) will be home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins (3-10).