Giants vs. Lions Gameday: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson Active

Here's a look at the inactive list for both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.

New York Giants receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (hamstring) are both active for the team's Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions.

Golladay and Robinson were both listed as questionable on the Giants' Friday injury report, with Robinson's status, in particular, being somewhat touch-and-go after he missed practice Thursday. 

WR David Sills V, TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), OL Evan Neal (knee), OL Jack Anderson, OLB Quincy Roche, ILB Austin Calitro are the healthy scratches. 

Safety Dane Bleton (clavicle) is somewhat of a surprise inactive this week. 

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) was declared out on Friday and is inactive. Offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee), listed as doubtful on the injury report, is also inactive. Bellinger and Neal have missed three games, having both been injured in the Giants' Week 7 contest against the Jaguars. 

Neal has an outside chance of being ready for Dallas, while Bellinger is thought to be more on track for Washington, whom the Giants play the week after. 

The Giants' healthy scratches include offensive lineman Jack Anderson, who loses a gameday suit due to the activation of offensive lineman Shane Lemieux, inside linebacker Austin Calitro, outside linebacker Quincy Roche, and receiver David Sills V.

The Lions inactives are cornerback Chase Lucas, defensive lineman Charles Harris, tackle Matt Nelson, receiver Josh Reynolds, and defensive lineman Josh Paschal.

