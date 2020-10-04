SI.com
GiantsCountry
Giants, Rams Brawl at End of Game

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The Giants and Rams mixed things up at the end of their game Sunday.

According to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press, the brawl as between Giants receiver Golden Tate and Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, where there's apparently no love lost between the two.

According to a report in the New York Post this week, the bitterness stems from the breakup between Ramsey and Tate's sister, who share two children.

Ramsey decided to move on from Tate's sister Breanna while she was pregnant with the couple's second child last summer in favor of a Las Vegas dancer.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate told the Post.

Head coach Joe Judge was asked if he had a conversation with Tate at any point during the week about a potential flare-up with Ramsey and declined to confirm whether he spoke specifically with Tate about any simmering feelings toward Ramsey.

"Golden is a competitive guy. I don't want to go into the specifics of what was said," Judge said. "We don't want to have happen at the end of the game have happen." 

