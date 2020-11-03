SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants "Throw Away" Chance of Upset Against Bucs in 25-23 Loss

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Patricia Traina

The Giants had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right where they wanted them.

That is until they literally threw the opportunity away.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who came into this week’s game with a growing reputation as a turnover machine, continued to shoot himself in the foot from his gunslinging ways.

This week, Jones, who has now turned the ball over in 20 of his 21 starts as a New York Giant, threw two back-breaking interceptions, both while under pressure, one by Carlton Davis and the other to Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Both interceptions were converted by Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and the offense into 10 points, which not only helped them overtake the Giants for the lead in the game but get out just enough in front to hold on to the win.  

The Giants have now gifted opponents to the tune of 48 points off their miscues, most of those coming at Jones’ hand and which has become an on-going problem that doesn’t seem to want to go away despite the coaches trying to convince the second-year quarterback to that it’s okay to throw the ball away if nothing’s there. 

Despite his struggles with turnovers, don't expect the Giants to throw away Jones to the side or even out the door by the end of the year.

"Daniel's our quarterback," Giants head coach Joe Judge said when asked if he felt the need to do something about Jones' turnovers. 

"What we have to do is keep making sure we improve everything around him, and that we coach every player the same way."

Judge said he preached patience to Jones after both interceptions. "I told Daniel both times the play happened, 'Be patient with it, stay committed to it. We're going to need you to make plays.' 

"And obviously, on that final drive, he made a lot of big plays for us, so we have to keep moving on. Things happen in games. We all have to hold ourselves accountable."

Judge's devotion to Jones is very similar to Tom Coughlin's devotion to a young Eli Manning who threw 64 interceptions in his first four seasons in the league before winning the Super Bowl in 2007. 

Over the next 12 seasons, Manning would only throw for more than 20 interceptions twice, in 2010 (27) and 2013 (25).

Judge is apparently willing to exercise the same patience with Jones, who is still trying to figure things out and who at times (such as on the Giants final drive when he led the team down the field by converting two fourth-down pass plays) looks like he's more than capable of playing with the big boys in this league.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bruce Arians: Daniel Jones is Trying To Do Too Much

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to make costly mistakes, and his follies are even starting to warrant the input of opposing coaches.

Jackson Thompson

by

writerrad

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5 Storylines to Watch

The Giants (1-7) host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) tonight at MetLife Stadium. Here’s a look at five key storylines that could play a significant factor in the game's outcome.

Patricia Traina

How To Watch: Giants vs Buccaneers

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week-8 Monday night matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson Thompson

Takeaways from the Giants' 25-23 Loss to Tampa Bay

Some leftover thoughts from the Giants’ 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants | What Happened on the Failed 2-Point Conversion?

Referee Brad Rogers explains why the flag was picked up on the failed two-point conversion that cost the Giants a chance to send the game into overtime.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Five Missteps That Have Stunted the Giants’ Rebuild

Why aren't the Giants further along in their rebuild? You can probably point to these five steps for starters.

Patricia Traina

Draft Prospect Profile | RB Cam Akers, Florida State

If Wayne Gallman is no longer in the picture, maybe the Giants might look to a Day 3 prospect such as Florida State's Cam Akers to compete as the No. 2 back behind starter Saquon Barkley.

Pat Ragazzo

by

Cowboyup

Why the Giants Had the First-Half Advantage Over the Bucs

The Giants found themselves with an unusual advantage over the Bucs Monday night according to Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians. Unfortunately, the Giants couldn't sustain that advantage in the second half of the game.

Jackson Thompson

Giants on the Rise in the MMQB's Power Rankings

Yes, you read that correctly. The Giants are on the rise in the MMQB's weekly power rankings

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 8 game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson Thompson