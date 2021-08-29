August 29, 2021
Giants Tight End Evan Engram Exits Giants Game with Calf Injury
Some concern arises given how quickly Giants tight end Evan Engram was ruled out.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, who made it through his first season injury-free last year, suffered a calf injury in the second quarter of the Giants’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

The injury came with just under three minutes remaining in the half. A despondent Engram sat on the bench after limping off the field and was attended to by team trainers while holding his head in his hands. He was helped to the locker room for further evaluation, just as word came from the Giants bench that he was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Giants can ill-afford to lose Engram, who, along with newcomer Kyle Rudolph was supposed to add some firepower to the league’s 31st ranked scoring offense this season. Rudolph, who had off-season foot surgery, was just activated off the PUP list last week after passing his physical but was not active for the preseason finale.

Engram caught three passes for 22 yards and was the intended target of quarterback Daniel Jones in the end zone on a ball that cornerback D’Angelo Ross intercepted.

The Giants already lost tight end Levine Toilolo earlier this summer to an Achilles injury and more recently lost Cole Hikutini to an injury. If Engram has to miss any significant time, the Giants, who are expected to be scanning the waiver wire for tight end help anyway, could be in trouble, especially if Rudolph isn’t ready for Week 1.

