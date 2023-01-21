Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

Let’s take a look at the third matchup between the Giants and Eagles, this time in the Divisional round of the playoffs.

The New York Giants did the unthinkable and beat the Vikings in the Wild Card round 31-24. It was the Giants’ first playoff win since Super Bowl 46, a testament to just how far this team has come in one year. Head coach Brian Daboll and company have set this team up for success and has them playing with loads of confidence.

Daniel Jones led the way for the Giants' offense, throwing over 300 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 17 times for 78 yards. Saquon Barkley made the most of his nine carries, totaling 53 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Isaiah Hodgins has emerged as a serious threat in this offense, as he had 105 yards and one touchdown last week. The defense showed their ‘bend don’t break’ persona, coming up huge to stop the Vikings offense in crucial moments and hold star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to under 50 yards.

Now, the Giants are heading back to Philadelphia. The Eagles are well-rested coming off their first-round bye and have their team healthy, including Jalen Hurts. The Eagles swept the Giants in the regular season, but their 22-16 loss in Week 18 with backups certainly raised their confidence about beating this team.

Is the third time a charm? It’ll be fun to find out in Philadelphia on Saturday night, so be sure to check in with Giants Country during and after the game for complete coverage.

Giants (10-7-1) at Eagles (14-3)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 8:15pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Playoff History: This will be the fifth matchup between the Giants and Eagles in the playoffs. The series is currently split 2-2, with the Giants winning the first two and the Eagles winning the remaining. The Eagles’ last playoff win against the Giants came in the 2008 Divisional round, by a score of 23-11. The Giants’ last playoff win against the Eagles came during the 2000 Divisional round, 27-21.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Play-By-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Pam Oliver and Kristina Pink, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +7.5 (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Giants (+650) | Philadelphia Eagles (-1000)

Total: 47.5 - Giants Over (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles Under (-110)

Coverage from Giants Country

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI Sportsbook)

QB Jalen Hurts (PHL): +580

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +600

RB Miles Sanders (PHL): +625

WR A.J. Brown (PHL): +640

WR DeVonta Smith (PHL): +875

Injuries

NYG OLB Azeez Ojulari (thigh): Questionable

PHL CB Avonte Maddox (toe): OUT

Live Analytics: Get real-time updates, stats, graphs, and more via Fanalytix. No registration is required.

Referee: Clete Blakeman

