Giants vs Eagles: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

The New York Giants are now 7-4-1 and on a slight downward trend since their 7-2 start. November was not a pleasant month for the Giants, who went 1-2, the first time they lost two straight this season. The month of December started very oddly, with a 20-20 tie against the Commanders last week. The Giants had multiple chances to win the game and simply couldn’t edge out the Commanders.

The Giants are now looking at the final stretch of a very surprising 2022 season. Nobody expected them to be playing meaningful games in December is something fans have hoped for. The task does not get any easier this week, as the rival Eagles come into town, widely regarded as the best team in the league currently.

It’ll be a tough matchup for the Giants, who haven’t been able to get their offense going all season. Star running back Saquon Barkley has been practically shut down over the last three games. Barkley has failed to reach over 100 yards rushing in a game since his Week 10 performance. If the Giants want any chance of winning this game, they’ll need to get Barkley going in the run and passing game.

The Giants defense also has to face arguably the best offensive line in the league and a very talented Eagles wide receiver room that includes A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Giants are banged up in the secondary, with cornerback Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney not expected to play again.

How can the Giants pull off the upset and snatch their eighth win of the season? Go back to what was working for them earlier in the season on offense and somehow try to stop a high-powered Eagles offense.

New York Giants (7-4-1) vs Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Regular Season History: This will be the first meeting between the Giants and Eagles this season. The Eagles currently lead the all-time regular season series 87-85-2. The Giants have won their last two home games against the Eagles, while the Eagles have done the same at their home field. The Eagles last win over the Giants was in Week 16 of the 2021 season by a score of 34-10. The Giants last win over the Eagles came in Week 12 of the 2021 season by a score of 13-7.

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Play-By-Play. Daryl Johnston, Analyst. Pam Oliver, Sideline)

Radio: WFAN 660AM (Bob Papa, Play-By-Play. Carl Banks, Analyst. Howard Cross, Sideline) SiriusXM: Channel 229, App Channel 823

Spread: New York Giants +4.5 (+138) | Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 (-163)

Moneyline: Giants (+260) | Philadelphia Eagles (-333)

Total: 44.5 - Giants Under (-110) | Philadelphia Eagles Over (-110)

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG): +560

QB Jalen Hurts (PHL): +600

RB Miles Sanders (PHL): +620

WR A.J. Brown (PHL): +725

WR DeVonta Smith (PHL): +950

Injuries

NYG CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee): OUT

NYG OL Josh Ezeudu (neck): OUT

NYG OL Shane Lemieux (toe): OUT

NYG DL Leonard Williams (neck): Doubtful

NYG RB Saquon Barkley (neck): Questionable

PHL LB Shaun Bradley (hamstring): OUT

Referee: Clete Blakeman