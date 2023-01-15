Giants Make Slight Tweak on Defense, Plus Other Inactives Ahead of Wild Card Game vs. Vikings

A look at who's in and out for the New York Giants' Wild Card game with Minnesota.

New York Giants rookie inside linebacker Micah McFadden, who had seen a larger role the last several weeks, is among the inactive players in the Giants' Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

McFadden is being replaced by Jarrad Davis, whom the Giants signed off the Lions practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

Running back Jashaun Corbin and receiver Kalil Pimpleton, who were standard practice squad elevations, are also on the all-healthy scratch list for the Giants. Although they are inactive, each is eligible for a piece of the postseason pot for this game, a reward for two players who have been on the practice squad all season.

Rounding out the Giants' inactive list are cornerback Rodarius Williams, guard Wyatt Davis, guard Jack Anderson, and defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux.

The Vikings inactive players are cornerback Cameron Dantzler, running back Ty Chandler, outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, and defensive lineman Ross Blacklock.

Dantzler was listed as questionable on the Vikings injury report after not practicing all week due to an ankle issue and a personal matter. The other two Vikings players who received questionable designations on the team's final injury report--safety Harrison Smith (knee) and running back Kene Nwangwu (illness) -- are active, as is starting center Garrett Bradbury.

Join the Giants Country Community