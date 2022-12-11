New York Giants Week 14:  Barkley Up, Williams Down

East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who popped up on the team's injury report Thursday with a neck ailment, is active for today's Week 14 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley, who had been limited Thursday and Friday, was listed as questionable on the Giant's final injury report. Per reports, he participated in the team's Saturday walk-through, though it's unclear how much he did.

The NFL Network reported that Barkley was "a legit 50-50 decision," his status contingent on how he felt Sunday morning, would play .

According to an ESPN report, Barkley had an MRI on his shoulder this week. He was in early on Sunday morning before the Giants' home game against the Eagles to receive additional treatment on his neck.

Barkley initially injured his shoulder in a Week 5 win against the Packers in London, which put him on the following week's injury report, but at the time, that was believed to be more of a workload management type of move.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters this week that he didn't plan to manage this week's game any differently regarding Barkley or any other player despite next week's game against Washington having greater potential playoff implications.

Although Barkley is set to play, his workload will likely be managed, which would mean carries and additional snaps for Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell.

In other news, defensive lineman Leonard Williams, also dealing with a neck injury and was listed as doubtful on the Giants' injury report, is inactive. Williams missed Weeks 3-5 earlier this year with a sprained knee, so this would be the fourth game he's missing due to injury this year.

Offensive linemen Joshua Ezuedu (neck) and Shane Lemieux (toe) and cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) were already declared out by the Giants on Friday. Receiver David Sills, cornerback Rodarius Williams, and tight end Lawrence Cager are the rest of the Giants' inactives.

The Eagles' inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, linebacker Shaun Bradley, guard Josh Sills, guard Iosua Opeta, and defensive end Janarius Robinson.

