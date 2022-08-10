Skip to main content

Brian Daboll Focused on Future, Not Past in Upcoming Game vs. Patriots

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is focused firmly on the Giants' future and not his past with the Patriots.

When the New York Giants preseason schedule showed the New England Patriots as being up first on the docket, some thought perhaps the game, while not counting for anything standings-wise, would have a little more meaning to the players and head coach Brian Daboll than usual.

That's because Daboll is a former assistant on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's staff, and many of his players, who were with the Giants when Judge served as the head coach the last two years, is back with the Patriots.

But don't look for the Giants head coach or his players to plan any sentimental trips down memory lane when they set foot in Gillette Stadium. 

Daboll, who was a Patriots defensive assistant from 2000-2001 before switching to receivers from 2002-2006 and then having a second tour of duty as the tight ends coach from 2013 to 2016, said he is focused on the present.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Darnay Holmes (30) practices a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

Why Darnay Holmes Loves the New Giants Defensive System

Darnay Holmes has had himself a strong training camp in a new defensive system he thinks fits what he does best well.

By Olivier Dumont3 hours ago
3 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale walks on the field with the defense during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

Why Wink Martindale is Excited About Giants' Defense

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes how his first Giants defense is starting to take shape.

By Gene Clemons5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (70) stretches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants OT Evan Neal Displaying Impressive Maturity, Commitment to Craft

Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal is already wise beyond his years.

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
22 hours ago

“I’m so focused on trying to get things right every day," Daboll said. "Obviously, he’s [Belichick is] a mentor of mine, but I haven’t sat there and been like, 'Oh, this is the first game.' I know my wife and kids are gonna try to get out to it. But he’s coached what, 750 games? This is the first preseason game for me. I’m just trying to do right by my team--not really worrying about me.”

As for the players, Daboll said he hasn't brought up the topic in his meetings with the team.  

"You’ve been in this league long enough where I’ve coached against friends, players, trainers. It’s kind of like you get used to it, you know?" he said. 

"For being as long in the league as I've been, like, I know ten other guys on this staff, I've worked with four of them, or I was at this place last year, and I go to this place. It’s just kind of the nature of the NFL."

The Giants face the Patriots in Foxborough Thursday, August 11. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM ET.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive back Darnay Holmes (30) practices a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

Why Darnay Holmes Loves the New Giants Defensive System

By Olivier Dumont3 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Don \"Wink\" Martindale walks on the field with the defense during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Why Wink Martindale is Excited About Giants' Defense

By Gene Clemons5 hours ago
Jul 27, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (70) stretches during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Training Camp

New York Giants OT Evan Neal Displaying Impressive Maturity, Commitment to Craft

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan (7) on the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Training Camp

Giants' Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey Reveals Expectations for Jamie Gillan

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Aug 21, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson talks on the sideline during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buffalo Bills won 41-15.
Training Camp

New York Giants O-Line Coach Bobby Johnson Apologizes for Role in Practice Melee

By Patricia TrainaAug 9, 2022 1:27 PM EDT
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

Mike Kafka Set to Make Play-calling Debut for New York Giants

By Olivier DumontAug 8, 2022 9:06 PM EDT
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Training Camp

Takeaways from New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of Summer

By Patricia TrainaAug 8, 2022 7:00 PM EDT
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) talk during voluntary minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Training Camp

How New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Handled Team's Training Camp Skirmish

By Patricia TrainaAug 8, 2022 2:24 PM EDT