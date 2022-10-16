How the New York Giants Can Slow Down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens offense may be the most challenging one that the New York Giants face all season, an offense led by the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

There's no doubt that if you keep Jackson in check, you have a good opportunity to win the game. That's easier said than done because Jackson's abilities range from being able to pick apart defenses with the precision of a microsurgeon or slicing through them with his running ability.

No defensive coordinator in the NFL knows this better than Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, who spent the first four seasons of Jackson's NFL career practicing against Jackson and watching him develop as an NFL quarterback.

Martindale has been watching the Ravens' offense for years, and you can be sure that he has thought about how to defend against Jackson and the problems he provides a defense ever since learning that the Ravens were on the Giants' schedule this year.

There are a couple of keys to corralling Jackson and keeping him off balance, and we may see this Giants defense using these keys on gameday.

Key 1: Make Him Scramble/Run East and West

So many people talk about Jackson’s athletic ability without understanding the type of runner he is. He is a decisive runner and elusive in the open field. Whether it is a designed quarterback run or a scramble to avoid pressure, the worst thing a defense can do is allow him to get momentum going north and south.

When he can reach top speed, he is difficult to catch, and he can make full-speed cuts without losing speed. The play below illustrates his ability to weaponize that forward speed.

The next plays show how Jackson can be contained when he runs east and west.

Key 2: Take away TE Mark Andrews on Third Down

Like most quarterbacks, Jackson looks for his most consistent receiver when things get tight, and the pressure is on. In this case, that would be tight end, Mark Andrews. This is most evident on third down, where the duo routinely hook up. The combination not only keeps the chains moving, but ultimately they are threats to score a touchdown.

Over their first five games this season, Jackson has looked for Andrews on first down 11 times. He has completed nine of those passes and picked up a first down on six of them. On two of those passes, they were able to get into the end zone.

The Giants should bracket Andrews on third down. Look for a safety to match up with him underneath and another safety to "rob" over the top. You could also see a safety play off over the top and a linebacker "flash" underneath Andrews on his route post-snap. That could get Jackson to throw a ball he has predetermined or hold the ball longer, waiting for Andrews to get open.

Key 3: Put a Spy on Jackson

Other keys to the game will be "spying" Jackson with a safety or linebacker. Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, and/or Dane Belton may be asked to spy on Jackson when the Giants are in their nickel and dime packages. Linebackers Tae Crowder and Jaylon Smith could also find themselves on spy duty against the explosive quarterback.

Whatever direction Martindale goes, figure it will also be accompanied by some pressure packages as a tiger never changes his stripes.

