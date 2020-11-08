Jabrill Peppers on Kyle Allen Injury: You Never Want That to Happen

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers will happily take his team’s 23-20 win over the Washington Football Team. Still, he wishes it would have come without the, unfortunately, lower leg injury suffered by quarterback Kyle Allen.

Allen appeared to get his foot stuck in the turf on a play in which Peppers ended up getting blocked low by running back Antonio Gibson, the block pushing Peppers into Allen, whose foot locked underneath him.

"You never want that to happen," Peppers said after the game. "We all have a pact in this league. Guys have come from different circumstances, guys have worked hard to get here, so you never want to see a guy go down like that."

Peppers, who was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, called the play on which Allen was injured "weird."

"Everything happened so fast. I tried to bullrush the running back, but he got under me a little bit," he said.

"I tried to spin out of it. I didn’t intentionally try to leg whip him or whatever the penalty was. I was trying to play hard and get him on the ground."

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Allen was initially diagnosed with a dislocated ankle and a small fracture.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that he didn't' think Peppers' hit on the quarterback was dirty.

"It's just a guy trying to make a play," Rivera said. "I don't think it's a dirty play. It's just a guy trying to make a play, and I get it. I've been there in that situation and Peppers is a heck of a football player who plays at 100 miles per hour."

Peppers said he prayed for Allen and that he also offered an apology.

"I definitely didn’t intend for that to happen. I’m trying to play hard and make a play for my team. I’m still praying for him, and I wish him a speedy recovery."