New York Giants Game Day: Azeez Ojulari Active

The Giants' inactive list is pretty much the same as last week's.

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who had been limited all week with a quad injury, is active for the team's NFC Divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ojulari, who has been snake-bit all year long by lower body injuries, had been confident of being able to play this week. But as to how much he'll be able to do, that remains to be seen, as a quad injury could compromise his explosiveness in his get-off.

The rest of the Giants inactive list includes cornerback Rodarius Williams, inside linebacker Micah McFadden, guard Wyatt Davis, guard Jack Anderson, defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, receiver Makai Polk, and cornerback Zyon Gilbert.

Polk and Gilbert were the two players elevated from the practice squad for this game and will get to share in the playoff pot for this week of $46,000 per player.

The Eagles inactive players are quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Avonte Maddox (who was on the injury report Thursday), running back Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills, outside linebacker Kyron Johnson, and free safety Anthony Harris.

