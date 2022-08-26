New York Giants Injury Update: Lengthy List of Players Ruled Out for Sunday

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that he hasn't decided how he will dole out game reps in Sunday's preseason finale against the Jets, but he did reveal that there will be several players who will sit out that contest.

Among those who have been ruled out are receivers Sterling Shepard (Achilles/ramp up) and C.J. Board (rib); offensive linemen Shane Lemieux (foot/toe), Joshua Ezeudu (unknown), Ben Bredeson (elbow), and Garrett McGhin (unknown); outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL), Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Elerson Smith (foot); cornerback Rodarius Williams (ACL?); safety Dane Belton (collarbone); and kicker Graham Gano (concussion).

Receiver Kadarius Toney, who has been working his way back from a lower-body injury, looks like he might play Sunday if Daboll decides to play his starters. The same goes for Wan'Dale Robinson, who Daboll gave a workload management day on Thursday.

The Giants' head coach also said that outside linebacker Jihad Ward, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed ailment, didn't do anything in Thursday's practice against the Jets but that he's "getting better."

The Giants added kicker Ryan Santoso to the roster after Gano was unable to clear the protocol.

Daboll said that Ojulari is "day to day" but stopped short of saying whether the linebacker would be ready for the team's September 11 opener against Tennessee.

Daboll also said that while Lemieux is "coming along," he doesn't anticipate Lemieux being ready to play "any time soon, including Week 1."

Lemieux will likely be a candidate for injured reserve but will have to be on the initial 53-man roster if the Giants want to bring the offensive lineman back later in the season once he's healthy.

Daboll was also asked about Smith, who had been having such a promising summer before a foot injury put the brakes on his progress. "We'll see," the coach responded when asked if Smith might be ready for Week 1.

