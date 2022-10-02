New York Giants Quarterbacks Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor Injured vs. Bears

East Rutherford, N.J. - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones injured his left ankle in the third quarter of his team's game against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium Sunday, with the Giants up 17-12 at the time.

Jones was injured on an 11-yard sack by Robert Quinn. He got up slowly and limped to the sideline, where trainers immediately began working on retaping his ankle.

Jones, who was eight of 13 for 71 yards before his injury, was replaced by Tyrod Taylor. On his first possession of the game, he saw the drive stall when a pass intended for receiver Darius Slayton was intercepted by Bears defensive back Eddie Jackson.

Jones returned to the game after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was removed from the game to be evaluated for a concussion and finished up the contest for the Giants.

The Giants ran successive Wildcat plays with running back Saquon Barkley lined up under center and Jones (due to having the radio in his helmet) lined up as a wideout, his left ankle heavily taped.

Jones then moved back to the quarterback spot, but the Giants played it safe by running the ball and attempting to run out the clock.

In other injury news, Giants rookie right tackle Evan Neal suffered a neck injury in the third quarter of the game, his return announced as questionable. He was replaced in the lineup by Devery Hamilton.

Receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a knee injury, his return was deemed questionable. Golladay had one pass target in the first half but did not come down with a reception, his quiet 2022 season continuing to be a major disappointment.

In the first half, the Giants lost a couple of members of their defensive secondary. Cornerback Aaron Robinson, back from a two-week absence following an appendectomy, injured his knee in the second quarter and was ruled out.

Safety Julian Love, also injured on the same play as Robinson, was declared out after being diagnosed with a concussion following his removal by the NFL's concussion spotter.

Defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux, elevated from the practice squad for this game with Leonard Williams inactive, was carted off the field late in the second quarter with an ankle injury, his return questionable.

In the second quarter, Giants right guard Mark Glowinski (ankle) left and was replaced by Ben Bredeson, who moved from left guard to right guard. Rookie Joshua Ezeudu was inserted at left guard. Glowinski, later came back into the game late in the second quarter.

Join the Giants Country Community