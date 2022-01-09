New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

The Giants wrap up their 2021 season at home against the Washington Football Team in a meaningless game for both sides.

The New York Giants have lost their last five games in a row, and the Washington Football Team has lost its previous four. That means that one of these two non-playoff contenders will snap their losing streak on Sunday (unless the contest ends in a tie).

It's also the last game in which the Football Team will be known as such, as come February 2, they will be announcing their new, permanent name.

Sadly, it won't be the football game most people are interested in. Instead, it will be the decisions made by Giants ownership after the game. Reports of the team and general manager Dave Gettleman mutually agreeing to part ways after the season have been multiplying weekly.

Less certain is a decision regarding head coach Joe Judge, who, after a somewhat promising rookie campaign (albeit with a 6-10 record), has seen his team regress in part due to injuries (which every NFL team has), and in part due to some of the handiwork of his hand-picked assistant coaches.

The general feeling is that Judge will get another chance, especially after John Mara, following Judge's hiring two years ago, said, "It’s up to us to show a little more patience with this coach than perhaps we have over the last few years because he is a first-time head coach.”

The odds of team ownership making a decision or announcement as soon as the final buzzer is slim, especially if the game is emotionally charged either way.

But a decision is coming as the Giants, no matter what excuse anyone wants to use, have gone backward with little to no signs of hope on what will be an already dismal day that could have cold and rainy weather.

But a decision is coming as the Giants, no matter what excuse anyone wants to use, have gone backward with little to no signs of hope on what will be an already dismal day that could have cold and rainy weather.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Bears.

Game information: New York Giants (4-12) vs. Washington Football Team (5-10)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 178th regular season matchup between the two clubs, with the Giants leading the series, 104-69-4, and having won five of the last six meetings. The teams last met on September 16, 2021, when the Giants fell 30-29 to Washington in FedEx Field. In regular season finales since 1967, the Giants are 25-27.

Date/Time: Sunday, January 9, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: FOX. Play-by-Play: Chris Myers. Analyst: Daryl Johnston. Reporter: Jen Hale

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +7 (-110) | Washington Football Team -7 (-110)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+260) | Washington Football Team (-333)

Total: 37.5 – New York Giants Under(-110) | Washington Football Team Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

RB Antonio Gibson (WFT) +475

RB Saquon Barkley (NYG) +675

WR Terry McLaurin (WFT) +800

RB Devontae Booker (NYG) +1250

RB Jaret Patterson (WFT) +1250

WR Adam Humphries (WFT) +1400

TE John Bates (WFT) +1450

WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1450

Referee: Adrian Hill

