New York Giants - Washington Football Team Injury Update | WFT QB Kyle Allen Leaves Game with Ankle Injury

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen suffered an ankle injury during his team's final possession of the first quarter of its game against the Giants at FedEx Field and was declared out by the team.

Allen was injured when Giants safety Jabrill Peppers rolled into his legs after falling down to make the play. Upon contact, Allen's leg appeared to be pinned underneath him.

Allen, who had taken over for benched starter Dwayne Haskins, was replaced by Alex Smith. Allen was carted off the field, his injured foot in a walking boot, with his team down 10-0 at the time.

Peppers was penalized 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Meanwhile, the Washington drive, which looked promising, began to stall after reaching the Giants' 10-yard line.

Three penalties backed Washington up to the 30-yard-line, resulting in Dustin Hopkins' 48-yard field goal at the top of the second quarter to make 10-3.