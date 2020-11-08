SI.com
New York Giants - Washington Football Team | Week 9 Inactives

Patricia Traina

About the only surprise--and a mild one at that--on the Giants Week 9 inactive report is their decision not to activate defensive back Brandon Williams. 

Williams was activated off injured reserve Saturday, presumably to provide depth after the Giants placed defensive backs Ryan Lewis and Arrian Colbert on injured reserve this week. 

However, the Giants appear ready to roll with defensive back Montre Hartage, elevated from the practice squad before the game, while Williams gets another week to get himself game-day ready.

As announced Saturday, receiver Golden Tate, who found himself in head coach Joe Judge's doghouse this week after his emotional outburst on Monday night football, wasn't viewed as a "team first" mentality the coach is inactive. Tate, who this season has caught 22 of 29 pass targets for 226 yards and two touchdowns, did not make the trip to Washington, as announced by the team Saturday. 

RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) is the Giants only injury-related scratch this week. Freeman was injured two weeks ago against the Eagles and continues to inch his way back toward health. Int he interim, Wayne Gallman, who has rushed 22 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games, is projected to start for Freeman this week. 

The Giants, who are seeking their fourth straight 100-yard rushing performance as a team, will likely deploy a rotation as they did Monday night that includes Dion Lewis, Alfred Morris, and fullback Eli Penny.

The rest of the Giants; inactive list includes tackle Jackson Barton, guard Kenny Wiggins, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and defensive end R.J. McIntosh.

The Washington Football Team's inactive players include quarterback Dwayne Haskins, receivers Tony Brown, Robert Foster, and starter Dontell Inman, starting left offensive tackle Geron Christian Sr, defensive end Casey Toohill and linebacker Thomas Davis Sr.

