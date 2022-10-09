New York Giants Week 5 Inactive Report: Leonard Williams to Miss Third Straight Game

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), who was able to practice on a limited basis this week, will be inactive for a third straight game as he continues his recovery from a sprained MCL.

Williams was listed as questionable on the team's injury report, indicating a sliver of hope that he might be able to return to help in run support against the league's seventh-best rushing attack. But any optimism apparently faded after the team made the trip to London and Williams' ailing knee was re-evaluated.

The Giants have missed Williams' presence on the gridiron, especially in run support. Injured in the third quarter of the team's Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Giants' run defense has since allowed 167 yards against Dallas in Week 3 and a season-high 262 rushing yards last week against the Chicago Bears without Williams in the lineup.

Before this season, Williams had never missed an NFL game due to injury. The Giants are hoping he'll be back next week when the team returns home to face the run-heavy Baltimore Ravens.

The rest of the Giants' inactive report includes players that were already declared out by the team Friday: quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), receivers Kenny Golladay (knee), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf).

The Packers' inactives include offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, guard Sean Ryan, receiver Samori Toure, and defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt and Jonathan Ford.

