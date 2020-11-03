New York Giants | What Happened on the Failed 2-Point Conversion?

The New York Giants pulled off the impossible on their final drive of a 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but converting two fourth and long situations to keep a scoring drive alive that got them to within two points of sending the game to overtime.

But the two-point conversion failed and in somewhat controversial fashion as quarterback Daniel Jones' pass attempt to running back Dion Lewis was knocked away by defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr, who had come streaking from the middle of the field to knock the ball away.

Initially, it looked as though Winfield had made contact with Lewis prematurely, which drew a flag from the officials. But after huddling to discuss the all, the officials picked up the flag, ending the Giants hopes for a miraculous comeback attempt in overtime.

Referee Brad Rodgers explained that the decision to pick up the flag came about after the side judge, who initially threw the flag, met with the down judge to discuss what had happened.

"The communication between the side judge and the down judge was that the defender contacted the receiver simultaneously as the ball came in," Rodgers told the media as part of a pool report.

"And in order to have defensive pass interference, it has to be clearly early and hinder the receiver’s ability to make the catch.”

The Giants believe that the play met the criteria of pass interference, but head coach Joe Judge and Jones both expressed surprise that the flag was picked up.

"I thought (field judge Nathan Jones) made the right call when he threw the flag. I'm not sure why it got picked up," Judge said.

"We had a pretty good view. I know they can't use the jumbotron for the replay. I thought Nate made the right call the first time. Normally your first instinct is right."