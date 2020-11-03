SI.com
New York Giants | What Happened on the Failed 2-Point Conversion?

Nov 2, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) breaks up a pass intended for New York Giants running back Dion Lewis (33) during a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter at MetLife StadiumVincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants pulled off the impossible on their final drive of a 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but converting two fourth and long situations to keep a scoring drive alive that got them to within two points of sending the game to overtime.

But the two-point conversion failed and in somewhat controversial fashion as quarterback Daniel Jones' pass attempt to running back Dion Lewis was knocked away by defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr, who had come streaking from the middle of the field to knock the ball away.

Initially, it looked as though Winfield had made contact with Lewis prematurely, which drew a flag from the officials. But after huddling to discuss the all, the officials picked up the flag, ending the Giants hopes for a miraculous comeback attempt in overtime.  

Referee Brad Rodgers explained that the decision to pick up the flag came about after the side judge, who initially threw the flag, met with the down judge to discuss what had happened.

"The communication between the side judge and the down judge was that the defender contacted the receiver simultaneously as the ball came in," Rodgers told the media as part of a pool report. 

"And in order to have defensive pass interference, it has to be clearly early and hinder the receiver’s ability to make the catch.”

The Giants believe that the play met the criteria of pass interference, but head coach Joe Judge and Jones both expressed surprise that the flag was picked up.  

"I thought (field judge Nathan Jones) made the right call when he threw the flag. I'm not sure why it got picked up," Judge said. 

"We had a pretty good view. I know they can't use the jumbotron for the replay. I thought Nate made the right call the first time. Normally your first instinct is right."

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
HoogieCoogieMan
HoogieCoogieMan

Have to agree with Truth. Thought the penalties against the Giants were bad. But, it is not just this game, other games also.

Truthbetold1220
Truthbetold1220

Unfortunately, this is going to take the focus away from the completely fictional "pick" call, the abysmal and inexplicable personal foul, and the fact that several Giants almost lost their jerseys due to some of the holding Tampa Bay's O line was doing. Some of the poorest and most lopsided officiating I have seen in the NFL. This was MLS bad and that's a half step up from WWE. I understand the officials are human and will make mistakes, but most of the time it basically evens out. Not this game. If I was Joe Judge I would demand a written explanation of that ridiculous personal foul call. It pains me to admit, but the announcers for ESPN had it right. The Tampa receiver lowered his helmet into the Giants player. The Giant DB had NO other way to bring him down. Really a poor performance from a league that usually does a pretty good job of officiating its games.

