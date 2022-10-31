Skip to main content

Nick Gates Makes Triumphant Return to Field Following Gruesome Leg Injury

A little more than a year after suffering a gruesome leg injury, offensive lineman Nick Gates was back on the gridiron doing what he loves.

New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates waited for an eternity for that special moment.

Eventually, his patience, which at times was sorely tested, paid off. That special moment--his triumphant return to the field a little more than a year after suffering a horrific broken leg that required seven surgeries, came in the Giants' Week 8 game against Seattle.

“It definitely feels good. Good fun to get back out there with the team and be out there with the guys," said Gates, who played five snaps on offense and three on special teams after being activated last week from the PUP list. 

"It sucks we lost, but it was a little moral victory for me.” 

Gates, a team captain last year, was on the field for the Giants' lone touchdown of the game and threw a key block with his signature nastiness and efficiency. After the score was official, he was on his back, waving his arms and legs in the air in excitement, his family cheering him on from the stands.

"Yeah, cool moment, just to see him suit up and run back out there today, and knowing what he's been through, knowing what he had to overcome, really not that long ago, a little over a year from now," said quarterback Daniel Jones, who is close friends with Gates. "So much respect for him and how hard he's worked, and it's cool to see that and see him out there today. He played well."

Head coach Brian Daboll agreed. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

NFC East helmets
Play
Game Day

Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves

The Eagles stayed perfect, Dallas and Washington improved, and the Giants stumbled in Week 8 NFC East action.

By Joe Najarian
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after a quaterback sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Their Week

The Giants dropped a 27-13 decision to the Seattle Seahawks, the game getting away from them in the fourth quarter.

By Patricia Traina
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Game Day

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants' Brass

Smith expressed appreciation to the Giants' one-time head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese for their belief in him.

By Patricia Traina

"It's special, coming back from the injury, well-documented," he said. "Just want to be part of the team and do what he can. He's a great young guy to work with, and I wish we could have had a different outcome today." 

Gates came into the Week 8 contest unsure of how many snaps he would get but ready nonetheless for whatever was asked of him. 

"I knew I was going to get some on field goal or go in for heavy type stuff, but I was just going in there open-minded because I didn’t know how many I was going to get,” he said.

But like the leader he's always been, Gates tempered his triumph given that the team lost. So when asked what the goal was for the team moving forward, he said, "Keep winning after this. We’ll get this bye week and get our studying in. We need to correct some stuff and try to get the win the next week.”

 

Join the Giants Country Community

 

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

NFC East helmets
Game Day

Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves

By Joe Najarian
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after a quaterback sack against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Their Week

By Patricia Traina
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Game Day

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants' Brass

By Patricia Traina
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford (97) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Game Day

Giants Fall to Seahawks, 27-13

By Joe Najarian
giants-Seattle helmets
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7

By Patricia Traina
Inactives
Game Day

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: Leonard Williams Active for Big Blue

By Patricia Traina
NYG-SEA Week 8 game day
Game Day

Why the Giants Will Beat Seattle, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

By Patricia Traina
NYG-SEA Week 8 game day
Game Day

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Odds, History and More

By Andrew Parsaud