Ravens Hold Three-Point Halftime Lead Over Giants, 10-7

East Rutherford, N.J. - The Baltimore Ravens took a 10-7 halftime lead over the New York Giants at the halway mark of their game at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens, who made it into Giants territory on their first three drives, broke the scoreless deadlock with 9:26 left in the second quarter on running back Kenyan Drake's 30-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play, 89-yard drive, their third scoring drive of the game.

On that scoring drive, the Ravens did a good job of staying out of third down, having just one attempt, which Drake converted on an 8-yard rush on the play before his rushing touchdown.

The Giants' defense had ten men on the field on the scoring play.

The Giants answered with a game-tying scoring drive of their own, following a huge 47-yard kickoff return by Gary Brightwell to give the Giants their best starting field position of the day.

New York also converted two big third-and-long plays, the first on a reception by Darius Slayton and the second by receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, back from a four-game absence due to a knee injury.

Robinson also caught the Giants' first touchdown, a 4-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones to cap the 10-play, 53-yard drive and make it a 7-7 deadlock.

The Ravens made it 10-7 with 1:48 left in the half on Justin Tucker's 34-yard field goal.

The Giants and Ravens went scoreless in the first quarter, though the Ravens made it into Giants territory twice in the game's first 15 minutes.

On their second drive of the game, the Ravens drove to the Giants' 38-yard line, but the drive stalled when quarterback Lamar Jackson missed a wide-open Drake on a third-down check down, and Tucker's 56-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright.

That missed field goal ended Tucker's league-best streak of 10 consecutive field goals from 50+ yards.

Jones finished nine of 12 for 80 yards and one touchdown in the first half and had seven yards on two carries. Saquon Barkley had 14 rushing yards on six carries, and Robinson was the Giants' leading receiver at the half, with two receptions (on two pass targets) for 20 yards.

Tight end Mark Andrews is the team's leading receiver for the Ravens, having caught four of six pass targets for 62 yards. Drake recorded 70 rushing yards on four carries, and Jackson 36 yards on four carries. Jackson also finished the first half 11 of 20 for 142 yards.

