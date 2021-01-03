NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Resilient New York Giants Top Dallas Cowboys, 23-19

The Giants will now await the results of the Washington-Philadelphia game tonight to find out if they're playoff bound.
Author:
Publish date:

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge's season-long message to his players was to finish games.

Well, this week, the message got through as the Giants held on to top the Dallas Cowboys 23-19 in a must-win game that now sets New York up to win the NFC East for the first time, pending the results of Sunday night's Eagles-Washington Football Team game.

The resilient Giants overcame two turnovers that the Cowboys turned into 10 points, a questionable crackback penalty called against Sterling Shepard that stalled a scoring drive, and a near-disaster on the final series of the game in which running back Wayne Gallman lost the handle on a slippery rain-soaked ball only to recover it in time before being ruled down by contact to set his team up for the Victory formation.

The Giants got big performances out of several key players on both sides of the ball, starting with Shepard, who caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown and who also recorded his first career rushing touchdown on the team's opening drive.

Gallman led the rushing attack with 65 yards on 11 carries, which finished with 125 yards as a unit. Receiver Dante Pettis caught his first touchdown pass as a Giant and did a good enough job in shielding a big third-down play in which a 10-yard reception appeared to squirt out of his grasp.

On defense, Leonard Williams continued to make his skeptics eat their words by recording three sacks, none bigger than on the Cowboys' final scoring drive. This sack knocked the Cowboys back from the Giants' 7-yard line to the 17 before rookie Xavier McKinney put an end to the Cowboys scoring drive by recording his first NFL interception.

But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Giants performance was after coming so close in several games earlier in the season only to fall short--including their first meeting against the Cowboys--New York finally came of age with a resilient and solid showing that should serve them well if they do get into the playoffs. 

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Resilient New York Giants Top Dallas Cowboys, 23-19

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 17 Inactives and Projected Lineup Changes

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) looks to throw from the pocket in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Week 17 Gameday Blog & Analysis

Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cowboys runing back Rony Pollard  (20) runs the ball against New York Giants free safety Adrian Colbert (34) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 17 | How and What To Watch

fackrell
Transactions

Giants Transactions | Kyler Fackrell, Madre Harper Activated Off Injured Reserve

New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) talks n the huddle before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime.
News

How Giants O-line's Chemistry Was Challenged in 2020

Xavier McKinney
News

New York Giants Notebook: McKinney's Growth, A New Way of Coaching and More

A black cat runs onto the field during the first half of Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. The New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 9 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford.
News

Why the Giants Will Beat the Cowboys, Why They Won't and What Will Happen

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis (18) during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium.The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20.
News

Dante Pettis Reveals Why He's Been Slow to Crack into Giants Lineup