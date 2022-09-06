Takeaways from Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season

The first depth chart for the Giants' 2022 season is out, and while it's unofficial, it does offer some hints into how the coaching staff might be thinking.

The depth chart is labeled "unofficial" for a reason, and that is because it doesn't come from the coaching staff. Rather it's a product put together by a team's public relations staff as part of the mandatory weekly game release every NFL team provides to the media.

But behind the projections on the depth chart lies some insight into how the coaching staff might be leaning, which is why it's worth looking at the depth chart to see what one might expect.

The biggest question mark for the Giants on offense is the identity of the starting left guard. Although head coach Brian Daboll said he would work through that question this week, the team's unofficial depth chart lists Ben Berdeson as the projected starter.

This is significant because Bredeson missed the back end of the preseason with an elbow injury. If he is the starter, the Giants are getting a guy who has worked with the unit going back to the spring.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant in the 2020 draft, is listed as the starting inside linebacker. That move seemed to be in the making after the Giants surprisingly released veteran Blake Martinez last week. Crowder, after all, finished last season as the main inside linebacker after Martinez went down with a season-ending ACL injury early in the year.

Austin Calitro, who had a solid showing in the preseason, is listed as the team's weak side (WILL) linebacker in the base defense. Calitro finished the preseason with 12 total tackles (seven solos), which was third on the team. He also had two interceptions, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery as part of his preseason totals.

On special teams, receiver Richie James is listed as the punt returner and running back Gary Brightwell as the kickoff returner. James returned two punts in the preseason for 20 yards (10.0 average).

Brightwell had two kickoff returns for 47 yards (23.5 average), the average equal to that of undrafted free agent Jashaun Corbin, who is currently on the practice squad.

