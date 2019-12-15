Week 15: Giants vs. Dolphins Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

For most NFL fans, drafting a player from your favorite team is all a part of the fantasy football experience and for the most part, a few New York Giants players could put up quality fantasy numbers during the 2019 season - especially this week against the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins have been historically bad this year and have provided nearly every fantasy owner with some of their highest-scoring weeks thanks to the favorable matchup they present - which definitely bodes well for any owners who have at least one Giant on their roster.

With that in mind, here’s the fantasy outlook for each Giants player for New York’s Week 15 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Key Stats to Keep in Mind

Miami has allowed 397.7 total yards per game this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed 141.1 yards rushing per game this season (T-No. 30 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed 256.6 yards passing per game this season (No. 23 in the NFL).

Opponents have completed 40.8 percent (49-of-120 attempts) of deep passes against Miami this season.

Opponents have completed 69.9 percent (239-of-342 attempts) of short passes against Miami this season.

Miami has allowed 63 receptions to tight ends this season (No. 20 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed 724 yards receiving to tight ends this season (No. 23 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed three touchdowns to tight ends this season (T-No. 3 in the NFL)

Miami has allowed 149 receptions to wide receivers this season (No. 12 in the NFL)

Miami has allowed 2,163 yards receiving to wide receivers this season (No. 18 in the NFL)

Miami has allowed 22 touchdowns to wide receivers this season (No. 32 in the NFL)

Miami has allowed 56 receptions to opposing running backs this season (No. 5 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed 493 yards receiving to running backs this season (No. 9 in the NFL).

Miami has allowed eight rushing touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No. 14 in the NFL)

Miami has allowed four receiving touchdowns to running backs this season (T-No .23 in the NFL)

Miami averages 283.5 total yards on offense per game this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

Miami averages 216.2 yards passing per game this season (No. 23 in the NFL).

Miami averages 67.3 yards rushing per game this season (No. 32 in the NFL).

Miami averages 17.0 points per game this season (No. 30 in the NFL)

Strong Starts

RB Saquon Barkley

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: RB5

FanDuel: $8,300

DraftKings: $7,700

Saquon Barkley has failed to produce at an elite level over his past four games and - to be completely candid - it’s getting a bit hard to rely on him right now. Yet, despite his inconsistency, the 22-year-old is still a must-start this weekend against Miami. The Dolphins have been absolutely gashed on the ground this year, allowing a pathetic 141.0 yards rushing per game (T-No. 30 in the NFL).

And strictly from a fantasy perspective, Barkley owners have to be licking their chops. The Dolphins have been one of the worst fantasy defenses in the league against running backs this year, allowing 25.7 PPR points per game to players at the position.

As long as he continues to see his usual workload (19.5 touches per game), Barkley should easily take advantage of the matchup in front of him. As has been the case all season, fantasy owners should consider the 2018 Pro Bowler as an RB1 this weekend.

WR Darius Slayton

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: WR30

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $4,700

After catching five passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night, I think we can all agree that it’s time to start Darius Slayton with confidence.

The rookie wideout has quietly emerged as the Giants’ go-to target in the passing game, having seen at least seven targets per game while leading the team in total targets (24), receptions (15), yards receiving (265), and receiving touchdowns (two) since Week 10.

The Dolphins are averaging 20.8 PPR points allowed to wideouts who have seen at least five targets in a game, which clearly bodes well for Slayton if his target share remains steady. That being said, the Auburn product should be considered a strong WR3 with WR2 upside this weekend.

High-Ceiling, Low-Floor Starts

QB Eli Manning (Two-Quarterback Only)

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: QB22

FanDuel: $6,800

DraftKings: $5,200

Eli Manning had an up-and-down performance last week against a shaky Philadelphia Eagles pass defense, which makes it pretty hard to justify starting him this week. However, based on the incredibly favorable matchup he’s presented with, the two-time Super Bowl MVP does carry some streaming value in two-quarterback leagues.

The Dolphins have one of the most quarterback-friendly fantasy defenses in the league (22.17 fantasy points per game) and have struggled more than usual as of late, allowing 290.8 yards passing per game and 11 total touchdowns to quarterbacks over the last four weeks. Inconsistency will always be a concern when it comes to Manning, but fantasy owners in need of a streamer could do worse. The 38-year-old should be considered a shaky QB2 for Week 15.

WR Sterling Shepard (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: WR28

FanDuel: $5,900

DraftKings: $5,400

It’s pretty hard to admit, but Sterling Shepard just hasn’t been the same fantasy receiver he was earlier in the year since he returned in Week 12 - much to his fantasy owners’ frustration, I’m sure.

The 26-year-old has out-targeted everyone not named Darius Slayton over his past three games (22 targets), but only accumulated 83 yards receiving and one touchdown on 12 receptions over that span.

The lack of production is definitely a concern, but the volume he’s seen since his return is hard to ignore - especially since Miami’s secondary will provide him with an easy matchup. Shepard’s fantasy owners should consider the former Oklahoma standout a desperation WR3 in deep PPR leagues.

WR Golden Tate (PPR Only)

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: WR36

FanDuel: $6,300

DraftKings: $5,900

Golden Tate has been one of the most reliable PPR receivers this season, but his performance on Monday night against the Eagles could be a sign of what’s to come this weekend. The 31-year-old wideout was largely invisible with Eli Manning under center, catching just one pass for 11 yards on a season-low five targets.

Tate’s fantasy outlook may not be promising with Manning at quarterback once again, but the fantasy potential is definitely still there.

The 31-year-old is one of the league’s best after the catch (6.3 YAC per reception, No. 5 among wideouts) and could have a strong fantasy day if he can break-off a long gain once he gets the ball. Just like Shepard, fantasy owners should consider Tate a boom-bust WR3 for Week 15.

DST NY Giants

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: DST14

FanDuel: $3,900

DraftKings: $2,700

The Giants’ defense has rarely been fantasy relevant this season and there are likely better streaming options available on the waiver wire at this point.

However, if fantasy owners are really desperate for a last-minute streamer, New York’s stop unit has enough fantasy potential to be a solid play.

The Dolphins are averaging just 17.0 points per game (No. 30 in the NFL) and 1.85 turnovers per contest (No. 29 in the NFL) this year. Additionally, there’s a decent chance that New York’s pass-rush will be in for a big day, as Miami has allowed a league-worst 3.92 sacks per game (51 total) this year.

Avoid This Week

TE Kaden Smith

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: TE30

FanDuel: $4,700

DraftKings: $3,600

Kaden Smith has done a respectable job in place of Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison over the past three weeks, but despite the favorable matchup, the 22-year-old is best left on the bench this weekend.

The Stanford product struggled to produce with Eli Manning under center last week, recording just two catches for nine yards despite playing on 96 percent of New York’s offensive plays. Until the rookie proves that he can produce with Manning throwing him the ball, fantasy owners would be better served looking for another streaming option in the waiver wire.

K Aldrick Rosas

FantasyPros Week 15 Ranking: K20

FanDuel: N/A

DraftKings: N/A

Aldrick Rosas recorded his second-straight perfect outing against the Eagles on Monday night, but it’s still hard to justify starting him this weekend despite his recent form.

The Giants’ offensive inconsistency - highlighted by the 29 total yards they were able to muster in the second half last week - can severely limit his fantasy potential this weekend if they’re unable to find their rhythm.

Fantasy owners would be better served to find a different stream option on the waiver wire this week.

No Fantasy Relevance Until Proven Otherwise

QB Daniel Jones (Out/Ankle Sprain)

RB Wayne Gallman Jr.

RB Elijhaa Penny

WR Da'Mari Scott

WR Cody Latimer

TE Rhett Ellison (Out/Concussion)

TE Evan Engram (Out/Foot Sprain)