Why Joe Judge Interrupted His Postgame Press Conference

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Giants head coach Joe Judge has been consistent when dealing with the media during the week and after games.

But on Sunday following the team's win 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles,  he broke from his usual self to rebuke someone or something off-camera that was apparently distracting him as he spoke to the media.

Initially, it was thought that the postgame celebration by the Giants might have been the culprit behind the noise Judge was referring to. But Judge, who lets his players have their moment after a big win, was actually referring to noise coming from other postgame interviews in the MetLife Stadium Coaches Club, where the Giants hold their postgame press conference.  

The Giants have now won two games in a row and are 3-2 against division opponents this season, the best mark among the four NFC East teams.  Now at 3-7 entering their bye week, the Giants are a half-game out of first place, behind the Eagles who fell to 3-5-1 for the year. 

