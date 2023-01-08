Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles, Why They Won't, and a Prediction

The regular-season finale is here but it really doens't mean anything for the Giants--and that's actually a good thing.

We've finally made it to the end of the 2022 regular season, and believe it or not, one of the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles needs this game while the other does not.

The Eagles are the team who needs the game badly if they're to clinch the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Giants? They have the sixth seed in the playoffs locked up, win or lose this weekend (by the way, how cool is it to say the Giants are in the playoffs?)

So there's nothing to play for if you're the Giants, right? Not necessarily. You probably want to get your backups ready just in case you need them in the playoffs. You probably would like to end the House of Horrors streak in which the Giants haven't won at Philly since 2013.

And you probably want to administer a tough, physical beating to the Eagles so that if you should see them again this year in the playoffs, they will remember that no matter who they faced--starters or backups--they were in for a fight to the finish.

Why the Giants Will Beat the Eagles

Although the Giants are believed to be planning on playing most of their backups, the last thing the Eagles can or should do is mark this game down as a "gimme," regardless of who the Giants put on the field.

The minute they get smug and think they have this in the bag before even taking the field is the minute the Giants stand to sneak up on them and bite them on the rear end.

And not that this is likely to factor into the Giants' thinking nor serve as any kind of motivation, but would it really surprise anyone if they wanted to get a little revenge against the Eagles, who blew their doors off a few weeks back? You know, spoil their quest for home-field advantage and to do it on the Eagles' turf, no less?

Why The Giants Will Lose

The Giants are said to be treating this game like a preseason contest in which they will be sitting their starters and emptying their bench to get their backups some quality snaps. While the expectation is that the Giants will look to be competitive in this game, there's a reason why the starters are starters, and the backups are backups, right?

Besides, if the Giants starters couldn't handle the Eagles a few weeks ago, how confident are people that their backups will get the job done in a game the Eagles desperately want and need?

Prediction

Sure, a double-digit win season would be nice to achieve, but a playoff victory or two with a healthy roster would be a lot nicer, right?

Eagles 31, Giants 13

