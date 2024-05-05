New York Giants' Three Biggest Remaining Roster Needs
The New York Giants roster, which finished 6-11 a year ago, has a much different look and feel following a busy off-season in which general manager Joe Schoen sought to fill in some gaping holes at various positions.
He devoted free agency to adding to one of the league's worst offensive lines, signing five veterans, including two potential starters in Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor.
He traded for pass rush help, acquiring Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. He also added firepower at receiver with first-round pick Malik Nabers, reinforced the tight end spot with fourth-round pick Theo Johnson, and beefed up the defensive secondary depth with the additions of safety Tyler Nubin and cornerback Andru Phillips.
But there is still more work to be done on a roster that, while improved on paper, needs to show it on the field.
Here is a look at some additional positions the Giants could probably use a little more depth ahead of training camp.
Running Back
The Giants signed Devin Singletary in free agency as their lead back, drafted Tyrone Tracy in the fifth round, and signed undrafted free agent Dante Miller. But it was thought that Schoen was interested in adding a pure power back to pound opposing defenses into submission.
Whether that's still the plan is unknown, as the Giants might want to see if any of their rostered players at the position can turn into that consistent between-the-tackles type, but having a downhill bruiser would certainly take their rushing game up a notch.
Defensive Line
The Giants were the only team in this year's draft that didn't draft offensive line or defensive line help. As mentioned, they signed five veteran offensive linemen to compete for roster spots.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball, they seem prepared to roll into training camp with a youth movement headed by Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson.
The question, though, is if one or both of these players, both nose tackle types, can be effective at the defensive end to help give Dexter Lawrence a new partner in crime that opposing offensive lines need to account for.
Ideally, that would be someone who draws double-team blocks, can push the pocket, and gets after the passer.
Outside of Lawrence, the Giants don't appear to have such a talent on the defensive line capable of stopping the run and pushing the pocket.
Cornerback
Yes, the Giants drafted Andru Phillips in the third round and signed veteran David Long, Jr. But among the additions to the existing group, it's still unclear who CB2 will be on this team.
Perhaps the Giants feel they have that guy in Nick McCloud, whom they re-signed to a one-year deal. Or maybe they will throw Cor'Dale Flott out there to go against McCloud, second-year man Tre Hawkins III, and forgotten man Aaron Robinson.
Someone from the roster might very well emerge as the answer. But if that doesn't happen, the Giants will have a glaring hole that goes unfilled.
