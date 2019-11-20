Giants
Giants Add Cornerback Derrick Baity to Practice Squad

Patricia Traina

The Giants have signed cornerback Derrick Baity to their practice squad.

The 6-foot-3, 188 pound Baity spent the summer with the Texans. He played his college ball at the Univerity of Kentucky where he never missed a game in 51 games. 

Baity started 41 games for the Wildcats, recording 148 total tackles (112 solo efforts), six tackles for a loss, six interceptions, and 25 passes defensed. Baity also recorded two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Giants had the opening on their practice squad after the Steelers signed Tuzar Skipper off the practice squad and to their 53-man roster. 

Skipper had originally been claimed by the Giants off waivers from the Steelers after training camp and had appeared in six games before being waived and then re-signed to the Giants practice squad.  

