Giants Sign Nose Tackle Justin Ellis

New York adds a very underrated, yet key piece to its defense in former Ravens nose tackle Justin Ellis, who reunites with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale on the Giants.

The Giants have signed nose tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year contract, per the NFL Network.

Ellis, 6-foot-2 and 334 pounds, was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2014 draft (pick No. 107 overall). He spent five seasons with the Raiders before joining the Ravens, for whom he's played the last three seasons under defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, now the Giants defensive coordinator.

Ellis has appeared in 100 career games with 50 starts. A true nose tackle who takes the place of Austin Johnson, whom the Giants lost in free agency earlier this month, Ellis has recorded 148 total tackles, four quarterback hits, and six tackles for a loss.

A pure run stuffer projected to be a two-down player for the Giants, Ellis's pass-rush production has been scarce, as he's only recorded a half-sack in his career.  

Per Pro Football Focus, Ellis has worked across from both the A- and B-gaps in his career, the latter in those pass-rushing situations he's drawn. Not much of a blitzer, Ellis is a big-bodied defender capable of tying up multiple blockers.

Ellis played his college ball at Louisiana Tech from 2010-to 2013, appearing in 37 games with 25 starts. He finished his college stint with 102 tackles (37 solos) and was an All-Conference USA honorable mention as a senior.

