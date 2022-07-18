Skip to main content

Giants Agree to Terms with Wan'Dale Robinson, Dane Belton on Rookie Deals

The Giants will have all 11 of their draft class members under contract on the eve of the rookie report date to training camp.

The New York Giants rookie draft class is on its way to being officially signed, sealed, and delivered on the eve of their official report date to training camp.

According to the NFL Network, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, the team's second-round pick, and safety Dane Belton, their fourth-rounder, have agreed to terms on their respective rookie deals. 

Robinson, out of Kentucky, and Belton, out of Iowa, were the last two of the team's 11 draft picks that hadn't signed their rookie deals before the team went on its summer hiatus following its mandatory minicamp in June.

According to Over the Cap, Robinson's deal will be for four years and worth $9.854 million, including a $4.346 million signing bonus. He will have a first-year cap hit of $1.791 million, which should move him into the team's Top-51 highest cap hits for salary cap space purposes.

Robinson played his first two years of college ball at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. He had his best season with the Wildcats, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards. Robinson finished his college career with 195 receptions for 2,248 yards and ten touchdowns.

He is projected to have a specific role in the Giants' new offensive system that is believed to be similar to what the Bills, then coordinated by current Giants head coach Brian Daboll, asked of receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

Belton, pick No. 114 in the draft, will also get a four-year deal, but his will be worth $4.583 million, including a $923,528 signing bonus. His first-year cap hit will be $935,882.

In three seasons at Iowa, Belton recorded 112 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, and a sack. He also had ten pass breakups and five career interceptions.

