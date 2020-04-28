Giants Awarded Defensive Back Montre Hartage Off Waivers from Miami

The Giants were awarded defensive back Montre Hartage off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, per an NFL Network report.

Hartage, 6-foot, 190 pounds, signed with Miami as an undrafted rookie free agent last year out of Northwestern. He appeared in four games for the Dolphins, racking up eight taces and one pass defensed.

The 22-year-old also appeared on the Dophins core special teams, recording one solo tackle int he four games he played.

In four seasons at Northwestern, Hartage recorded 172 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, nine interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

Hartage reunited with Patrick Graham, with whom he played in Miami last year.