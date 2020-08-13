GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

Giants Claim WR C.J. Board Off Waivers

Patricia Traina

The Giants were awarded receiver CJ Board off waivers from the Jaguars, a source confirms.

The NFL Network was first with the report.

Board has been trying to catch on in the league since going undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017. He was initially signed by the Ravens after the draft but was part of the final roster cuts later that year.

The Titans signed the 6'0 181-pounder to their practice squad on October 4 of that year but released him six weeks later. Board was then signed to the Browns practice squad on December 26, 2017, and was subsequently signed to a reserve/futures deal in January 2018.

He was waived/injured by Cleveland on August 31, 2018, but was later released by the Browns with an injury settlement the next month.

Board joined the Jaguars' practice squad in December 2018 and finally made it to a 53-man NFL roster a year later. He appeared in four games for the Jaguars, catching two out of four pass targets for 31 yards.

At Chattanooga, Board made 47 career starts, catching 146 balls for 2,032 yards and ten touchdowns. At the time of his final season, he had finished sixth all-time in receptions and fifth all-time in receiving yards. Board also caught a pass in 30-straight games, the school's third-longest streak all-time, and recorded four 100-yard receiving games in his college career.

Board also gained experience as a punt returner in college. In 51 games, he returned 41 punts for 438 yards (10.4 per return average).

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Best Wide Receivers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent wide receivers in their long NFL history. Here is a ranking of the team's 10 best wide receivers, along with some other talented Giants players who deserve honorable mention at this position.

Brian Lokker

by

ptraina

New York Giants Unit Review: Better or Worse?

With weekly scrimmages set to begin next week, we'll get our first full look at the talent the Giants have assembled. But until then, Mike Addvensky ran down each Giants position group and weighed in on if the group is better or worse than last year.

Mike Addvensky

by

ptraina

Well-Prepared Daniel Jones Looking to Take Big Leap in Year 2

Daniel Jones has done a good job of mastering the basics, according to quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski. So what's the next step?

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announcing that fans will be able to attend Cowboys games in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

Chasing Production: How Giants D-Line Coach Sean Spencer is Teaching Group to Finish Plays

If you're a Giants defensive lineman, this is something you do not want to see during practice.

Patricia Traina

Why Christian Angulo is a Name to Watch Among the Cornerback Competition

There's been a pattern developing regarding the type of defensive backs the Giants seem to favor for the perimeter. And not only does undrafted free agent Christian Angulo fit that type, but he also has some impressive film to back it up, his college coach said.

Jackson Thompson

by

Mangera

Blue Notes | What's Ahead for the Giants, Leaders Wanted and More

The Giants began Phase 2 of training camp. So what's in store for the team?

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Explains Why Adding a Veteran Cornerback isn't a Priority

Why Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't overly concerned about adding veteran depth at cornerback. Here's why.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Hold Intrasquad Scrimmages

No preseason games, no problem, as the Giants will create their own competitive environment.

Patricia Traina

Jason Garrett Reveals Thoughts About Daniel Jones

If nothing else, the New York Giants need to find out this year if Daniel Jones is indeed their quarterback of the future. So far, so good, according to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina