Giants Claim WR C.J. Board Off Waivers

The Giants were awarded receiver CJ Board off waivers from the Jaguars, a source confirms.

The NFL Network was first with the report.

Board has been trying to catch on in the league since going undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2017. He was initially signed by the Ravens after the draft but was part of the final roster cuts later that year.

The Titans signed the 6'0 181-pounder to their practice squad on October 4 of that year but released him six weeks later. Board was then signed to the Browns practice squad on December 26, 2017, and was subsequently signed to a reserve/futures deal in January 2018.

He was waived/injured by Cleveland on August 31, 2018, but was later released by the Browns with an injury settlement the next month.

Board joined the Jaguars' practice squad in December 2018 and finally made it to a 53-man NFL roster a year later. He appeared in four games for the Jaguars, catching two out of four pass targets for 31 yards.

At Chattanooga, Board made 47 career starts, catching 146 balls for 2,032 yards and ten touchdowns. At the time of his final season, he had finished sixth all-time in receptions and fifth all-time in receiving yards. Board also caught a pass in 30-straight games, the school's third-longest streak all-time, and recorded four 100-yard receiving games in his college career.

Board also gained experience as a punt returner in college. In 51 games, he returned 41 punts for 438 yards (10.4 per return average).