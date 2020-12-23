NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Giants Designate OLB Kyler Fackrell for Return from IR

Giants hoping to add a boost to their sagging pass rush.
The Giants have designated outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell for return from the injured reserve list, where he had been the last three weeks.

Fackrell suffered a calf strain in the Giants Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He was placed on injured reserve on December 1, 

The Giants, who had five sacks and 25 pressures (per PFF) against Seattle in their first week without Fackrell, have only managed two sacks and 29 quarterback pressures in their last two games.

The Giants, who have 34 sacks as a team, have been thin at outside linebacker of late. Prior to losing Fackrell to IR, they also lost edge rushers Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines and had traded Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants have been so desperate for edge help that they've been playing David Mayo, usually an inside linebacker, on the outside. According to PFF, Mayo played 22 snaps last week at outside linebacker against the Browns in the Giants' 20-6 loss Sunday night.

By being designated to return, Fackrell now has a 21-day window to work himself back into game shape and be added to the 53-man roster. He could be activated as early as Sunday, when the 5-9 Giants face the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, with both teams clinging to postseason aspirations.

 

