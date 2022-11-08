Giants Designate Offensive Lineman Shane Lemieux for Return from IR

The New York Giants have designated offensive lineman Shane Lemieux for return off the injured reserve list.

Lemieux, initially projected to be the Giants' starting left guard this year, suffered a toe injury in early August that required surgery. He was placed on the injured reserve list after final cutdowns and had been spotted earlier in the season in a walking boot while recovering from his injury.

Meanwhile, the Giants plugged in Ben Bredeson at left guard in place of Lemieux. Bredeson initially alternated with rookie Joshua Ezeudu, but soon the job became Bedeson's until he suffered a sprained knee in Week 7 against the Jaguars.

Since then, the left guard spot has been manned by Ezeudu, who has had his share of struggles. While it has not yet been determined if the Giants plan to continue giving Ezeudu the start at left guard or perhaps even turning to Nick Gates, activated off the PUP list for the team's Week 10 game against the Texans, getting a healthy Lemieux back gives the Giants another option.

Lemieux, a fifth-round pick out of Oregon in 2020, is in his third season. He stepped in for former starter Will Hernandez midway through his rookie campaign when Hernandez tested positive for COVID, and he didn't give up the job.

Last year, Lemieux spent the season on injured reserve with a knee injury he initially suffered in training camp but then aggravated in Week 1 of the regular season. Overall, he's appeared in 13 games over three seasons, with ten starts.

The Giants are also hoping to get back Evan Neal (knee) and Bredeson (knee) in the next week or two. Neal is still on the 53-man roster while Bredeson has been on injured reserve.

