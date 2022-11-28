Skip to main content

Giants Designate Three for Return from IR

Reinforcements are coming for the injury-depleted Giants.

The injury-depleted New York Giants should be getting back some much-needed help at positions where they have been depleted by injury.

The team announced Monday that they have designated outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), offensive lineman Ben Bredeson (knee), and defensive back Tony Jefferson (foot) for return from the injured reserve list.

Bredeson began the season as the Giants starting left guard after Shane Lemieux, who had been penciled in for the role, suffered toe and foot injuries in the preseason that required surgery. He was injured in a Week 7 win over Jacksonville after playing in 366 snaps and allowing just six total pressures in those snaps.

With Lemieux and rookie Josh Ezeudu (neck) both ailing, Bredeson could end up sharing left guard duties with Jon Feliciano if Bredeson is activated and Feliciano, who missed the game against Dallas with a neck issue, is cleared to play.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Saquon Barkley of the Giants is stopped by the :Lions defense in the first half. The New York Giants hosted the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 20, 2022.
Play
Big Blue+

How Giants Can Jump-start the Running Game

Coach Gene Clemons puts the microscope on the Giants running game and its recent struggles.

By Gene Clemons
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Open as Underdogs at Home vs. Washington

Sunday's NFC East showdown with the Commanders is big regarding potential playoff seeding.

By Patricia Traina
NFC East helmets
Play
News

NFC East Wrap-up: Commanders Making a Push

It was a repeat performance from the previous week, as the Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders all coninued to roll while the Giants stumbled.

By Joe Najarian

Jefferson, who began the season on the Giants' practice squad, was signed to the 53-man roster on October 9 after cornerback Aaron Robinson was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Jefferson, placed on injured reserve on October 16, has appeared in just 36 defensive snaps and has posted an 87.5 coverage rating.

Ojulari, who has been on IR since October 23 with a calf strain, has only appeared in two games: Weeks 3 and 4. He began the season missing the first two games with a hamstring issue before returning to the lineup in Week 3 against the Cowboys.

In 60 snaps, Ojulari has three quarterback pressures. The Giants are hoping his eventual return to the lineup will boost a pass rush with 181 total pressures but 19 sacks to show for it.

The Giants have used six of their allotted eight short-term IR designations this season. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants