Giants Elevate Corbin, Pimpleton Ahead of Wild Card Game vs. Vikings

The New York Giants have elevated receiver Kalil Pimpleton and running back Jashaun Corbin from their practice squad for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

This is the first elevation for Pimpleton, who was signed to the Giants practice squad on September 1, 2022. Pimpleton had spent training camp with the Detroit Lions, with whom he had signed as an undrafted free agent.

He played his college ball at Central Michigan after starting his college career with Virginia Tech. Over his four-year career, he caught 171 of 270 pass targets for 2,163 yards and 12 touchdowns, but he also recorded 21 drops and a 47.2 percent contested catch rate.

Pimpleton, 5-foot-8 and 172 pounds, was better known for his punt-returning abilities in college. He averaged 11.0 yards per return (50 returns) and had two touchdowns as a punt returner.

This is also the first elevation for Corbin, an undrafted free agent who spent the final two seasons of his college career at Florida State following his transfer from Texas A&M. Corbin signed with the Giants in training camp as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.

He led the Giants in pre-season rushing attempts with 21, racking up 73 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He was also second on the team with 14 receptions for 76 yards.

The Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card round on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

