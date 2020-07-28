Giants' First Player Lands on COVID-19 Reserve List, Waiver Acquisition and More

Giants' first-year receiver David Sills V became the first member of the team to land on the league's newly created Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The designation simply means that Sills, who was on the Giants practice squad last year, has either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or has come in contact with someone who tested positive.

According to league rules, teams are not permitted to clarify when a player is placed on that list, but players who do land there will not count against the team's training camp roster.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Alex Tanney and linebacker Tae Crowder, the fourth of the Giants' seventh-round draft picks this year, were placed on the Declared Non-Football Illness List. Tanney and Crowder both count against the Giants roster total.

Nov 23, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Shakial Taylor (8) returns an interception against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In other news, the Giants were awarded defensive back Shakial Taylor off waivers from the Broncos. Taylor played his college ball at Kansas but went undrafted. He was with the Colts for part of last season, appearing in five games with seven tackles and one pass defensed. The Colts waived him on November 25, and the Broncos claimed him the next day.

On April 20, 2020, the Broncos signed Taylor to a three-year $1.76 million contract, but he was among the eight players cut by the Broncos Monday as they trimmed their roster to the 80-man roster limit.