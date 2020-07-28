GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants' First Player Lands on COVID-19 Reserve List, Waiver Acquisition and More

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Patricia Traina

Giants' first-year receiver David Sills V became the first member of the team to land on the league's newly created Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The designation simply means that Sills, who was on the Giants practice squad last year, has either tested positive for the novel coronavirus or has come in contact with someone who tested positive. 

According to league rules, teams are not permitted to clarify when a player is placed on that list, but players who do land there will not count against the team's training camp roster.

Meanwhile, veteran quarterback Alex Tanney and linebacker Tae Crowder, the fourth of the Giants' seventh-round draft picks this year, were placed on the Declared Non-Football Illness List. Tanney and Crowder both count against the Giants roster total.

Nov 23, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Shakial Taylor (8) returns an interception against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2018; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Shakial Taylor (8) returns an interception against the Texas Longhorns in the second half at Memorial Stadium.Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In other news, the Giants were awarded defensive back Shakial Taylor off waivers from the Broncos. Taylor played his college ball at Kansas but went undrafted. He was with the Colts for part of last season, appearing in five games with seven tackles and one pass defensed. The Colts waived him on November 25, and the Broncos claimed him the next day.

On April 20, 2020, the Broncos signed Taylor to a three-year $1.76 million contract, but he was among the eight players cut by the Broncos Monday as they trimmed their roster to the 80-man roster limit.

  

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Inside Linebackers

The Giants added a lot of new faces at inside linebacker. But is there quality among that quantity?

Patricia Traina

2019 Season Review: A Complete Look at the Roster and Where They Go From Here

The 2019 season left Giants nation disappointed. But there were some glimmers of hope and the path for general manager Dave Gettleman and new head coach Joe Judge to take is clear.

Patricia Traina

A Very Early Giants 53-man Roster Projection

There are still some holes on the Giants training camp roster and a lot of questions, but here's a very, very early attempt at who might make the roster and who might have a chance at one of the spots o the 16-man expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

Top Questions Ahead of Giants Training Camp

New York Giants training camp 2020 is on. So let's run down the top 10 most pressing questions ahead of the scheduled July 28 reporting date for the rest of the team.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 28, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker landing on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Sign Remaining Draft Class Members: A Look at Their Contracts

The Giants Class of 2020 is signed, sealed and ready to get to work.

Jackson Thompson

Why the Split Squad Format is the Right Move

The Giants are the first NFL team known to be opting for the split-squad format to start training camp. What does that mean and more importantly, why is that the right decision for the team?

Patricia Traina

Giants Agree to Terms with Andrew Thomas on Four-Year Deal

The Giants and the No. 4 overall draft pick agree on a fully guaranteed deal worth an estimated $32.345 million.

Patricia Traina

DeAndre Baker Placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List

The move comes as no surprise, but here's what it means.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Defensive Line

Let's kick off a new week by looking at the Giants defensive units, starting with the defensive line.

Patricia Traina