Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves

The New York Giants made a flurry of roster moves Monday afternoon to bolster their depth.

They promoted defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux off the practice squad and activated cornerback Rodarius Wiliams off injured reserve.

They also released offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Justin Layne from the 53-man roster and terminated the practice squad contract of offensive tackle Will Holden.

Mondeaux, who made his first start as a Giants in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Texans, recorded one solo tackle. He had been on the team's practice squad since September 1 and was elevated to the roster for three games, the maximum allowed in a single season.

Mondeaux, who had been slowed down earlier this year by an ankle injury, will provide depth on the defensive line, where the Giants lost Nick Williams to a season-ending biceps injury last week.

The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound Mondeaux has five tackles, including one for loss on the year.

Williams, 6-foot and 195 pounds was the Giants’ sixth-round draft choice in 2021. He played in the season’s first five games before tearing his ACL at Dallas on October 10. He was cleared to partake in training camp this year but was soon shut down due to ongoing issues with his knee. Williams was placed on injured reserve to start the season and give himself more time to recover.

Hamilton played 39 snaps on offense and 34 on special teams in the season’s first eight games but was passed on the depth chart by Tyre Phillips, who started the last two games at right tackle for the injured Evan Neal.

Layne, originally a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, was acquired off waivers from the Steelers on August 31. He played in seven games, primarily on special teams, where he had two tackles. Layne also had two solo defensive stops.

Holden was signed to the Giants training camp roster on August 5 and waived 25 days later. He had been on the practice squad since.

Join the Giants Country Community