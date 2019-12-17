GiantsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Film
Transactions

Giants Place Tight End Evan Engram on Injured Reserve

Patricia Traina

Giants tight end Evan Engram's 2019 season is over as the team announced Tuesday that they placed the third-year tight end on season-ending injured reserve.

Engram has missed the last five games and six weeks, including the bye, with a sprained foot that he initially hoped would keep him out of action for a couple of weeks at most. 

However, his progress from the injury hasn't been as rapid as hoped. With the season winding to an end, the team decided to shut Engram down for the remainder of the season.

A first-round draft pick (23rd overall) in 2017, Engram has yet to play a full 16-game season, coming close as a rookie when he played in 15 games with 11 starts. Over the last two seasons, he's appeared in 19 games, missing time due to assorted injuries, 

Earlier this season, Engram missed the Week 6 game against the Patriots with a knee injury. He returned for three games in which he recorded 11 receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown before suffering the sprained foot in the November 4 loss to the Cowboys.

Engram is one of two players, the other being safety Jabrill Peppers, on whom the Giants will need to decide whether to exercise the option year of his rookie deal by May of next year. If the Giants exercise Engram's option year, the projected cost is in the neighborhood of $6 million.

In 34 career games, Engram has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns.

To replace Engram on the roster, the team promoted receiver David Sills, 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, from the practice squad. 

Sills has not yet appeared in an NFL regular-season game, but he was briefly with the Buffalo Bills earlier this year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia where he caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 32 touchdowns.  

Tackle Nate Wozniak was signed to replace Sills on the practice squad. The 6-10 and 280-pound Wozniak played his college ball at Minnesota. He was signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and spent that entire season on their practice squad.

Wozniak also had a brief stay on the Vikings roster this summer as well as stops on the Falcons' and Saints' practice squads.  

Comments

Transactions

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Burning Questions for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's Year-end Press Conference

Patricia Traina

As the Giants' disappointing season winds down to a close, it is expected that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will take the podium in two weeks to address what's gone wrong this year--and how he plans to fix it if given the opportunity by management. Here is a look at some of the many burning questions Gettleman could face.

A Look at the Lessons Daniel Jones Might Have Learned from Watching Eli Manning

Pat Ragazzo

What might be different for Daniel Jones once he returns from his high ankles sprain? Pat Ragazzo takes a look at some lessons the rookie might have picked up while being a spectator.

Giants Week 15 Report Card | Solid All-Around Showing

Patricia Traina

The Giants finally got a complete game from all three units and the results were spectacular.

Week 15: Giants vs. Dolphins Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Stats and data to help you plan your fantasy football lineups.

For Dalvin Tomlinson, Less Has Been More

Patricia Traina

Since having his snaps reduced, Tomlinson has seen his production improve.

2019 Week 15: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

Breaking down the Giants 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Giants Send Janoris Jenkins Packing

Patricia Traina

Janoris Jenkins' ill-worded tweet and lack of sincere remorse factors in the New York Giants' decision to move on from its veteran cornerback.

Eli Manning: This Win is One I'll Remember

Patricia Traina

The outcome won't change the fact that the Giants 2019 season is a disappointment, but for quarterback Eli Manning, the win might nowt matter much in a season long lost, but for Eli Manning and the scores of Giants fans who gathered to see him for perhaps one final time.

Giants Top Miami 36-20 to Snap Nine-game Losing Streak

Patricia Traina

If this was indeed Eli Manning's final start as a Giant, he'll end his Big Blue career with a .500 record (117-117) after engineering the Giants first win since Week 3.

Despite Win Over Dolphins, Giants Still No. 2 in 2020 Draft Order

Patricia Traina

The final draft order won't be settled for a couple more weeks yet, but the good news is the Giants' win Sunday didn't affect their hold on the No. 2 overall spot.