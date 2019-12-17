Giants Place Tight End Evan Engram on Injured Reserve

Giants tight end Evan Engram's 2019 season is over as the team announced Tuesday that they placed the third-year tight end on season-ending injured reserve.

Engram has missed the last five games and six weeks, including the bye, with a sprained foot that he initially hoped would keep him out of action for a couple of weeks at most.

However, his progress from the injury hasn't been as rapid as hoped. With the season winding to an end, the team decided to shut Engram down for the remainder of the season.

A first-round draft pick (23rd overall) in 2017, Engram has yet to play a full 16-game season, coming close as a rookie when he played in 15 games with 11 starts. Over the last two seasons, he's appeared in 19 games, missing time due to assorted injuries,

Earlier this season, Engram missed the Week 6 game against the Patriots with a knee injury. He returned for three games in which he recorded 11 receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown before suffering the sprained foot in the November 4 loss to the Cowboys.

Engram is one of two players, the other being safety Jabrill Peppers, on whom the Giants will need to decide whether to exercise the option year of his rookie deal by May of next year. If the Giants exercise Engram's option year, the projected cost is in the neighborhood of $6 million.

In 34 career games, Engram has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns.

To replace Engram on the roster, the team promoted receiver David Sills, 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, from the practice squad.

Sills has not yet appeared in an NFL regular-season game, but he was briefly with the Buffalo Bills earlier this year after signing as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia where he caught 132 passes for 2,097 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Tackle Nate Wozniak was signed to replace Sills on the practice squad. The 6-10 and 280-pound Wozniak played his college ball at Minnesota. He was signed by the Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and spent that entire season on their practice squad.

Wozniak also had a brief stay on the Vikings roster this summer as well as stops on the Falcons' and Saints' practice squads.