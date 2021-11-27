Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster
Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster

The Giants add to their game-day roster ahead of their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants add to their game-day roster ahead of their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The New York Giants have designated wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper as a COVID-19 Replacement for defensive back Logan Ryan and have elevated defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad.

The Giants are out of standard elevations on Cooper, who has served as their punt and kickoff returner, but because Ryan remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants, under league rules, have been allowed to elevate a player to replace Ryan on the standard game-day roster. 

Of note for the Giants is that they didn't elevate an extra tight end for Sunday's game against the Eagles. New York listed tight end Kaden Smith (knee) as out and Kyle Rudolph (ankle) as doubtful. That the Giants didn't add reinforcement at tight end means that either Rudolph's prospects of playing have improved, or the Giants are planning to roll with just two tight ends and will continue using an extra offensive lineman in the jumbo package. 

The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles, winners of their last two straight games, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

