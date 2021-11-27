Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster
The New York Giants have designated wide receiver/return specialist Pharoh Cooper as a COVID-19 Replacement for defensive back Logan Ryan and have elevated defensive back Steven Parker from the practice squad.
The Giants are out of standard elevations on Cooper, who has served as their punt and kickoff returner, but because Ryan remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants, under league rules, have been allowed to elevate a player to replace Ryan on the standard game-day roster.
Of note for the Giants is that they didn't elevate an extra tight end for Sunday's game against the Eagles. New York listed tight end Kaden Smith (knee) as out and Kyle Rudolph (ankle) as doubtful. That the Giants didn't add reinforcement at tight end means that either Rudolph's prospects of playing have improved, or the Giants are planning to roll with just two tight ends and will continue using an extra offensive lineman in the jumbo package.
The Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles, winners of their last two straight games, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is 1 p.m.
Giants Roster Moves: Cooper, Parker Added to Week 12 Game-day Roster
The Giants add to their game-day roster ahead of their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants Week 12: Keys to the Game vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The formula is simple--but can the Giants execute it?
How New York Giants Play Selection Might Change
Coach Gene Clemons took a deep dive into how the Giants play calling might change moving forward.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Subscribe and like our YouTube Channel