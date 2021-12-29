Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Giants Roster Moves: Dexter Lawrence Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

That and more from Wednesday's practice.
Author:

The Giants announced that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Lawrence, who reportedly tested positive for the virus, will not play in this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears.  

Three other Giants--defensive backs Keion Crossen and Adoree’ Jackson, and wide receiver John Ross III--who had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list were back in the building and in the process of being ramped back up, according to head coach Joe Judge.

Also, the Giants designated outside linebacker Trent Harris for return from the injured reserve list. Harris suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 against the Eagles and now will technically have a 21-day window to return to the roster, though technically, the Giants season will end in two weeks.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Dexter Lawrence Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

That and more from Wednesday's practice.

37 seconds ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants - Week 17 Storylines to Watch

The Giants take their final road trip of 2021 when they visit the Chicago Bears this weekend, a chance to help boost the pick in next year's draft that's owed to them by the Bears.

2 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Unveiling Proposed Additions for Giants' Coaching Staff

Reports are swirling that head coach Joe Judge will be retained. But if he is, changes will have to be made to his staff, and our very own Coach Gene Clemons has a few ideas as to where those changes might need to be made.

3 hours ago

The Giants also signed LB Omari Cobb to their practice squad.

Join the Giants Country Community

May 3, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (97) during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Dexter Lawrence Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

37 seconds ago
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Chicago Bears helmet is seen on the field before the Bears play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Game Day

New York Giants - Week 17 Storylines to Watch

2 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Unveiling Proposed Additions for Giants' Coaching Staff

3 hours ago
Feb 3, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; NFL former head coach John Madden during the Madden most valuable protectors award press conference at the Sheraton in downtown Dallas.
News

John Madden, Legendary NFL Coach, Broadcaster, Dies at Age 85

16 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

Giants Slide Downward Again in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings

Dec 28, 2021
Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, is shown before the game, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants RB Saquon Barkley Will Continue His Fight Through Another Disappointing Season

Dec 28, 2021
Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants fullback Elijhaa Penny (39) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson (27) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16: By the Numbers

Dec 27, 2021
Sep 3, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) during the Blue-White Scrimmage at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Offensive Lineman Matt Peart Suffers Torn ACL

Dec 27, 2021