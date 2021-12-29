Giants Roster Moves: Dexter Lawrence Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Giants announced that defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Lawrence, who reportedly tested positive for the virus, will not play in this weekend's game against the Chicago Bears.

Three other Giants--defensive backs Keion Crossen and Adoree’ Jackson, and wide receiver John Ross III--who had been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list were back in the building and in the process of being ramped back up, according to head coach Joe Judge.

Also, the Giants designated outside linebacker Trent Harris for return from the injured reserve list. Harris suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 against the Eagles and now will technically have a 21-day window to return to the roster, though technically, the Giants season will end in two weeks.

The Giants also signed LB Omari Cobb to their practice squad.

