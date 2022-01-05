Skip to main content
Giants Roster Transactions: Elerson Smith Placed on Injured Reserve

The Giants made a bunch of roster transactions, including moving their fourth round draft pick to injured reserve.

The Giants placed outside linebacker Elerson Smith, their fourth-round draft pick, on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury.

This is the second trip to IR for Smith, who started the season on IR after suffering a hamstring strain early in training camp.

Smith participated in eight games as a situational pass rusher. He recorded one forced fumble and eight tackles to go along with two quarterback hits.

The Giants also announced they had activated the following players off the reserve/COVID-19 list: tackle Korey Cunningham, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Danny Shelton, and receiver Darius Slayton. 

The Giants also restored to their practice squad linebacker Omari Cobb and defensive back Ka'dar Hollman from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 and placed defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad.

