Giants Roster Transactions: Elerson Smith Placed on Injured Reserve
The Giants placed outside linebacker Elerson Smith, their fourth-round draft pick, on injured reserve Wednesday with a neck injury.
This is the second trip to IR for Smith, who started the season on IR after suffering a hamstring strain early in training camp.
Smith participated in eight games as a situational pass rusher. He recorded one forced fumble and eight tackles to go along with two quarterback hits.
Giants Roster Transactions: Elerson Smith Placed on Injured Reserve
The Giants made a bunch of roster transactions, including moving their fourth round draft pick to injured reserve.
Ron Rivera, Pat Shurmur Break Silence About Joe Judge's Lengthy Statement
Ron Rivera and Pat Shurmur chose to take the high road when asked about Joe Judge's 11-minute response about why people should still have faith in his Giants program.
Giants Unveil Lengthy Injury Report Ahead of Regular Season Finale
A bad season of Giants football refuses to let up, even as the end lurks.
The Giants also announced they had activated the following players off the reserve/COVID-19 list: tackle Korey Cunningham, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Danny Shelton, and receiver Darius Slayton.
The Giants also restored to their practice squad linebacker Omari Cobb and defensive back Ka'dar Hollman from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 and placed defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton on the practice squad.
More from Giants Country
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums