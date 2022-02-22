Giants Sign Free Agent Tight End Chris Myarick

Myarick was with the Giants for part of the 2021 season.

The Giants have signed tight end Chris Myrick to a reserve/futures deal, his agency announced.

Myarick, 6'5" and 261 pounds, was initially signed as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2019 by the Dolphins.

After failing to make the 53-man roster, he landed on the Dolphins practice squad. The following year, he again tried to crack into the 53-man roster only to have his quest initially fall short. Myarick did get to appear in three games for Miami but did not have a pass target.

Myarick was elevated to the active roster four times late in the season but appeared on offense in just three games and did not have a pass target.

He was signed to the Giants practice squad at the start of the 2021 season. He appeared in eight games with three starts as part of the 53-man roster last season and caught three out of six pass targets for 17 yards, one touchdown, and two first downs. Myarick also had two dropped passes per Pro Football Reference.

Myarick has appeared in 102 offensive snaps in his NFL career, 94 of those coming last year with the Giants. He was primarily deployed as a run-blocking tight end.

Myarick had been waived by the Giants on January 4 and landed with the Bengals practice squad two days later.

The Giants are also promoting Cade Know, an intern in their analytics department last year, to a game day management role.

