Giants Sign Running Back Corey Clement following Two-Day Rookie Minicamp

Corey Clement impressed the New York Giants coaching staff following his two-day tryout with the team in its rookie minicamp to earn a contract with the team.
The New York Giants have bolstered their running back depth by signing veteran Corey Clement, one of five tryout players who participated in the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

Clement was originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Philadlephia Eagles in 2017, but he went on to have a success story with the Giants NFC East rivals.

He recorded the second-most all-purpose yards (1,367) by an undrafted free agent in his first three seasons as an Eagle since the 1970 merger. Clement was also one of the statistical stars of Super Bowl LII, catching a team-high 100 receiving yards in that win over the New England Patriots.

The Giants running back room was in dire need of additional veteran experience after the team opted to move on from Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris, Devonta Freeman, and Dion Lewis. 

New York expects to have Saquon Barkley back good as new this coming season from a torn ACL. They added Devontae Booker in free agency, a player general manager Dave Gettleman described as an every-down back.

The Giants also drafted rookie Gary Brightwell in the sixth round this year, but Brightwell right now appears to be destined for more of a special teams role. And they have Taquan Mizzell, who had a short stint with Chicago, as their only other running back to have experience with a pro team.

Clement beat out fellow veteran Ito Smith, who was also in Giants minicamp on a tryout basis, for the roster spot that became available when New York waived defensive end Breeland Speaks before the start of the rookie camp.

New York Giants Corey Clement #39 during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Clayton Thorson (17) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 runs a without a cleat during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 takes off his cleat during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021.
Computer keyboard with a mail icon.
May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
Dec 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (81) warms up before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 35-3.
