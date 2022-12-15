Giants Sign Ryder Anderson to Active Roster

Outside linebacker Elerson Smith is headed to injured reserve to make room for Anderson.

The New York Giants announced that they have signed defensive lineman Ryder Anderson off the practice squad and have placed outside linebacker Elerson Smith (Achilles) on the injured reserve list.

Anderson, who originally signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 14 out of Ole Miss, Indiana, has appeared in three games this season, all as a standard practice squad elevation.

In 48 defensive snaps over three games played (one start), the 6-foot-6, 276-pound Anderson has three tackles and one sack.

Smith, a fourth-round draft pick by the Giants last year, has appeared in five games this season following his return from injured reserve earlier in the season for a foot issue. Smith, who also spent part of his rookie campaign on injured reserve, has three tackles in 14 defensive snaps this season.

Per The Athletic, Smith has been dealing with a nagging bone spur in his Achilles/heel, for which he will have surgery next week. Smith is looking at a four-month recovery, which means his season is over.

The Giants also signed defensive lineman Jack Heflin, 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds, to the practice squad. Heflin played his college ball at Northern Illnois for four seasons before transferring to Iowa for his final season of eligibility. He signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and made the opening day roster.

He was released by the Packers on January 21, 2022 but re-signed with them and was invited to training camp. He didn't make the roster, but he did land on the Green Bay practice squad, where he sat until being released on December 13, 2022.

Heflin appeared in one game for the Packers, recording four tackles.

