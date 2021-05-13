Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Giants Sign Three Draft Picks

New York announces that it has wrapped up contracts with three of their six draft picks and three undrafted free agents ahead of the start of this weekend's rookie minicamp.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants announced they signed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, running back Gary Brightwell, and cornerback Rodarius Williams to their respective rookie contracts.

Ojulari, the team's second-round pick out of Georgia, gets a four-year deal worth approximately $6,774,922 with a $2,287,216 signing bonus, according to Over the Cap. He'll count for $1,231,804 against this year's cap.

Brightwell and Williams are the Giants' two sixth-round picks. Brightwell, ut of the University of Arizona and the first of the two picks selected, gets a four-year deal worth approximately $3,658,872, including a $178,872 signing bonus.

Out of Oklahoma State, Williams gets a four-year deal worth $3,653,136 with a $173,136 signing bonus. Both Brightwell and Williams will count for $704,718 and $703,284 against this year's cap.

The Giants also announced they have signed three rookie free agents: offensive linemen Brett Heggie of Florida and Jake Burton of Baylor, and defensive end Raymond Johnson III of Georgia Southern.

The Giants will hit the field beginning Friday for a two-day rookie minicamp.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook.

Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Jan 1, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates after a sack against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Sign Three Draft Picks

Aug 19, 2020; Ashburn, Virginia, USA; Helmets of Washington Football Team players rest on the field on day twenty-two of training camp at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia.
News

This Giants Regular-Season Game Ranks as One of the NFL's Top Games in 2021

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney (1) runs in the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants- Philadelphia Eagles Key Matchups: WR Kadarius Toney vs. Eagles Slot Corners

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways on the New York Giants' 2021 Schedule

Nov 24, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; General overall view of the NFL shield logo at midfield at MetLife Stadium. The Jets defeated the Raiders 34-3.
News

A Way Too Early Prediction of the New York Giants' 2021 Won-Loss Record

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; A Denver Broncos helmet on the ground before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants to Open 2021 Season at Home vs. Denver

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
News

Ranking Games To Watch on Giants’ 2021 Schedule

Nov 14, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former defensive end Michael Strahan rings a bell before a game between the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium.
This and That

Ranking the Top-10 Greatest Defensive Linemen in New York Giants Franchise History