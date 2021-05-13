Giants Sign Three Draft Picks

New York announces that it has wrapped up contracts with three of their six draft picks and three undrafted free agents ahead of the start of this weekend's rookie minicamp.

The New York Giants announced they signed edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, running back Gary Brightwell, and cornerback Rodarius Williams to their respective rookie contracts.

Ojulari, the team's second-round pick out of Georgia, gets a four-year deal worth approximately $6,774,922 with a $2,287,216 signing bonus, according to Over the Cap. He'll count for $1,231,804 against this year's cap.

Brightwell and Williams are the Giants' two sixth-round picks. Brightwell, ut of the University of Arizona and the first of the two picks selected, gets a four-year deal worth approximately $3,658,872, including a $178,872 signing bonus.

Out of Oklahoma State, Williams gets a four-year deal worth $3,653,136 with a $173,136 signing bonus. Both Brightwell and Williams will count for $704,718 and $703,284 against this year's cap.

The Giants also announced they have signed three rookie free agents: offensive linemen Brett Heggie of Florida and Jake Burton of Baylor, and defensive end Raymond Johnson III of Georgia Southern.

The Giants will hit the field beginning Friday for a two-day rookie minicamp.

