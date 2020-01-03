Giants Sign Tight End C.J. Conrad to a Reserve/Futures Contract

The Giants have signed tight end C.J. Conrad to a reserve/futures contract.

The 6-foot-4 Conrad signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Kentucky last May. He was with the Giants in training camp and the preseason, catching eight balls for 62 yards, but faded as the summer went on.

Although Conrad didn't make the Giants 53-man roster, he was signed to their practice squad. However, Conrad was waived off the practice squad in favor of running back Austin Walter, added when Saquon Barkley suffered his high ankle sprain.

The Giants are likely to move on from Rhett Ellison, this off-season. Ellison, who has one more year remaining on his contract, missed the last six games of the year, but with a $7.18 million cap hit and the emergence of rookie Kaden Smith this year, it doesn't make sense for the Giants to retain the veteran at that price tag.